Astrology 101: Did you know you have three signs (sun, moon and rising), not just one? Most people know only their sun sign, which is determined by their birth day and month, but the most accurate horoscope is actually chosen by your rising (sometimes called ascendant) sign. Don’t know your rising sign? Use this free calculator. Once you know your ascendant/rising sign, read that horoscope below!

Aries (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Aries — You could wake up Monday morning eager to go to work. You’ll be willing to put a lot of energy into fulfilling obligations this week. If you don’t already have an exercise routine, now would be a great time to add one to your daily activities. You are especially witty this week, being quick with insightful observations, storytelling and jokes. You should get anything you need to do finished early Saturday and then spend the rest of the weekend indulging in whatever makes you comfortable.

Taurus (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Taurus — Monday would be a good day to play if you can. You will excel at sports, games or any strenuous, fun activity. Putting effort into a creative project is a great outlet for the extra energy you have. Your thoughts are likely to turn to family matters and your home this week. You are analytical about your feelings now and able to communicate in a nurturing way that makes others feel secure. Appreciate the good things your community has to offer over the weekend.

Gemini (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Gemini — You have plenty of ambition regarding your home this week. You could be active with home improvements or take an interest in real estate. Be mindful of irritability with family members. . You can gain inner peace Tuesday by spending time alone before venturing out into the world. Extra busy with errands and messages this week, you are quick to respond and your mind is sharp. You will get emotional satisfaction from attending an art exhibit or concert over the weekend.

Cancer (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Cancer — Your mind will be very active this week. Be aware of a tendency to be restless and impatient with the people you see every day. A previously latent tendency to argue may become apparent. Your skill and insight put you in tune with financial trends this week. Some very skillful and potentially intense communication regarding money is likely. This weekend, you should get a chance to escape and relax. Friendships and social life provide opportunities for expansion Sunday. Enjoy yourself but avoid overindulgence.

Leo (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Leo — Working hard to reach your financial goals should give you a sense of emotional satisfaction. There’s also a spirit of competition regarding material resources and the willingness to take a financial risk. The downside is the potential for impulse spending and loss. Your mind is quick, alert, agile and adaptable, and you are willing to say what you think without hesitation. Friends may notice that you are especially talkative this week. Your imagination, creativity and intuition are especially strong this weekend.

Virgo (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Virgo — “A little less talk and a little more action” could be your motto this week. You may suddenly have the courage to do something that you were hesitant to try before. You are likely to focus on the condition of your body, and you might enjoy sports and other physical activities more than usual. You become less talkative at the same time that you feel physically more self-aware. You are more tuned into your own creativity, dreams and intuition. Nonverbal communication teaches you things you won’t learn any other way.

Libra (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Libra — Your compassion can inspire you to facilitate conflict resolution and harmony between discordant factions. This is a good time to find a physical activity that has a spiritual or meditative component, such as yoga or martial arts. Dancing is also a wonderful activity for you now. Take a friend when you go on errands this week. It will be a great opportunity to catch up with each other while you get necessary tasks done. Communication with kindred spirits will be focal this week.

Scorpio (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Scorpio — Activity with friends is on your agenda this week. You will welcome an opportunity to vigorously defend your ideals. You could be willing to lead a group of like-minded people, if they need your direction. Your ability to express yourself creatively is enhanced, and your intuitive approach to communication resonates with people. You may get public notice for your ideas. On the weekend, you are likely to find yourself emotionally moved and inspired by action based on elevated principles.

Sagittarius (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Sagittarius — Your ability to inspire and motivate is highlighted this week. Be mindful of the line between competitiveness and combativeness so that you don’t attract power struggles with authorities. Be ready for intense and potentially transformative communication this week. You are drawn to uncover the truth and can sharpen your investigative skills. You come to a deeper understanding of the concept that knowledge is power. Listen to your intuition this weekend when an opportunity to form a deep bond with someone presents itself.

Capricorn (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Capricorn — You are going into a time of actively expanding your understanding of the world and could be feeling a bit restless. Cultural enrichment through study or travel is highlighted. You have the ability to use new knowledge for practical application. Your insight into the motivations of yourself and others will give you a sense of security this week. You can also develop a keen interest in investments and resource management. This weekend, you are emotionally vulnerable in your close relationships. Mutual nurturing brings a sense of security.

Aquarius (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Aquarius — A direct confrontation with someone about values could facilitate meaningful change. There is the potential for unwise spending of shared resources causing a conflict with a partner. An unavoidable open discussion with a partner can get intense. Be aware of ego getting in the way of common sense. Tap into your ability to be detached and analytical so that you reach conclusions objectively. On Sunday, you should be feeling good and would get emotional satisfaction from taking care of your home.

Pisces (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)