Astrology 101: Did you know you have three signs (sun, moon and rising), not just one? Most people know only their sun sign, which is determined by their birth day and month, but the most accurate horoscope is actually chosen by your rising (sometimes called ascendant) sign. Don’t know your rising sign? Use this free calculator. Once you know your ascendant/rising sign, read that horoscope below!

Aries (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Aries — Early in the week, you are drawn to spend time with friends and get emotional support from like-minded people. Have fun but stay mindful of obligations. Your willingness to work especially hard at even the most mundane tasks will bring you good luck and material abundance. Mental discipline and setting realistic goals will help bring your fondest dreams to fruition this week. Your sensitive, nurturing side will be appreciated over the weekend.

Taurus (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Taurus — Putting your energy into creative projects now will boost your self-worth exponentially. You are able to see humor in even the most mundane things. Even if your friends and colleagues don’t appreciate your jokes, your sense of fun will help you get through the week with a good attitude. The weekend is the perfect time to see a film, listen to music or pick up that beach book you’ve been wanting to read.

Gemini (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Gemini — Extra activity in your home, including repairs and redecorating, will give you a sense of inner peace. If you follow your instincts, your impeccable timing and readiness for opportunity will seem like good luck. When someone in authority is being overbearing, appease them while trying to get more done from home this week. Follow the rules, even if they seem pointless. Over the weekend, spend time with friends remembering good times together and creating new memories.

Cancer (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Cancer — Extra communication with friends and group associates brings good luck for you now. Kindred spirits can bring you new perspectives on life. Mundane tasks and obligations can make incursions into what you see as more important activities this week. Your mind is on your goals, even over the weekend, but you should try to take a break. Look to a nurturing friend or family member to help you set priorities now.

Leo (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Leo — Early in the week you are focused on those closest to you. Recognition from someone in authority now brings a sense of security and could generate extra money for you. Watch any tendency toward comingling of shared resources with your personal finances. Be prepared to justify your expenditures. You could get a chance to teach what you know this weekend. People need to be inspired and you could be the perfect person to do that.

Virgo (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Virgo — Even though it is your nature to take care of the needs of others, your willingness to be assertive and put yourself first will give you the opportunity to expand your world this week. A direct confrontation with a partner about a difference of opinion could clear the air. Over the weekend, you are likely to examine your own inner motivations and machinations. New insight could bring the emotional satisfaction you are looking for.

Libra (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Libra — Some behind-the-scenes action can bring you access to resources you wouldn’t normally have. Regular obligations could feel like incursions into your reverie. You have to pay your dues through service to someone this week. Your intuition and imagination will help you get through any necessary but unpleasant tasks. You see yourself mirrored in another person this weekend and have a tendency to base your self-image on them.

Scorpio (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Scorpio — There will be a lot going on this week. You are likely to find that making your social network wider is beneficial for your close partnerships and your interactions with the public. You might not have as much leisure time as you’d like now, but your friends will understand. Over the weekend, you may have to sublimate your personal desires to fulfill obligations. Be sure to add self-care to your to-do list.

Sagittarius (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Sagittarius — On Monday, money could be on your mind. Positive action taken toward your career goals will improve your daily work environment. It may be a good idea to keep your home life private when you have the opportunity to make public statements or speak to someone in authority this week. Drop work and give yourself over to fun and relaxation this weekend. Leisure activities are what you need to balance your life.

Capricorn (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Capricorn — Your sense of adventure and willingness to travel will bring you joy this week. Even if you don’t physically go anywhere, your perspective will be broader and you’ll realize that you are part of something big. You could feel a little awkward in the most familiar surroundings now. Your mind is on bigger things but you still have everyday obligations to take care of. Spend the weekend relaxing at home.

Aquarius (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Aquarius — Your passion for discovering the meaning behind things will give you a positive spin on your domestic life and inner world. Your concern with personal security and need to prove you can provide for yourself may cause you to rearrange shared resources. Read the fine print before borrowing. Keep it local this weekend. Take notice of the wonderful qualities of the people you see every day.

Pisces (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)