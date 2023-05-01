Astrology 101: Did you know you have three signs (sun, moon and rising), not just one? Most people only know their sun sign, which is determined by their birth day and month, but the most accurate horoscope is actually chosen by your rising (sometimes called ascendant) sign. Don’t know your rising sign? Use this free calculator. Once you know your ascendant/rising sign, be sure to read that horoscope below!

Aries (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Aries — On Monday you have to show that you are able to handle mundane tasks and are willing to make personal sacrifices for work. Your ability to take care of yourself in the material world can be a matter of pride for you, but arrogance about that could be your downfall. Friday, the full moon is illuminating the secrets that you keep from yourself. Sunday is a good day for you to try food from another culture.

Taurus (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Taurus — You are ultra-creative on Monday, but may have a blind spot when it comes to practical application of your ideas. Early in the week, you need to finesse a delicate balance of power in regards to your career ambitions. Taking care of the details of your job can be more impressive than talking a big game. Consider your own motivations when it comes to shared resources on Sunday. You might discover something you didn’t realize about yourself earlier.

Gemini (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Gemini — A little introspection on Monday could give you insight into how you fit into the big picture. The right balance between work and play is important this week. A combination of skills and creativity can work together to bring you your heart’s desire. Exploration of a broader world than the one you are accustomed to is important, but breaking out of your cultural cage could be difficult. You attract the good things in life on Sunday.

Cancer (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Cancer — Early this week, you love talking with your friends but need to be mindful of a tendency to brag. You could have a déjà vu experience this week that brings your mind back to an important family event. Listen to your intuition. You could be howling at the full moon on Friday when you are feeling a little wild. Give yourself rebound time on Saturday. Sunday some self-love is in order. Give your body the care it deserves.

Leo (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Leo — Communications with authority figures is featured early in the week. You may have some big feelings about money and values that you want to express, and that could work in your favor if you are careful about the boundary between confidence and arrogance. Try not to let family matters, or your unconscious habits, become issues in your career. Communications with a partner can get intensely emotional on Saturday. Sunday is a great day to relax and take it easy.

Virgo (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Virgo — You might be quite dramatic in the expression of your ideas early in the week. Be mindful that ego attachment to your opinions does not make your case stronger. There is a danger of emotional spending midweek. Friday could bring you an important message or document. Your feelings will influence how you handle this, so be sure to consider all sides before making a commitment. Engage in leisure activities involving the arts with friends on Sunday.

Libra (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Libra — You are brilliant with finding behind-the-scenes information this week and can gain advantages in business by doing your homework. What to share and what to claim as your own is important this week. There will be a surprise concerning resources you share with others, including insurance, taxes and inheritance. You are able to gain opportunities of all types through social contacts this weekend. Look to women to help you get ahead in your career now.

Scorpio (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Scorpio — Increased communication with people close to you and with the public will be happening early this week. Take a day or two to process it all before moving forward. Be aware of ego battles and a sense of competitiveness with partners now. Do not become too attached to your ideas. Sometimes mutual respect is more important that being right. You will be especially captivating under the full moon on Friday. Sunday is a good arts appreciation day for you.

Sagittarius (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Sagittarius — Your career is on your mind on Monday. Think before you speak because you could be overreacting. Friday’s full moon can bring out your introspective side. You might want to spend some quality alone time to restore your energy. Saturday afternoon and evening you can bounce back renewed and refreshed. On Sunday, you’ll find that your creative imagination goes toward deeper subjects than usual and you could be attracted to something that you usually think of as too intense.

Capricorn (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Capricorn — You can come up with a clever idea to promote or defend something you believe in on Monday. You will get perspective from friends about a power struggle in your life that affects your sense of security now. Dance under the Scorpio full moon on Friday with kindred spirits. You might want to do something tangible to help people who cannot help themselves this weekend. Close one-on-one relationships are coming into focus on Sunday.

Aquarius (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Aquarius — Family is on your mind on Monday. Your words are more powerful than you realize, so be sure to use them wisely. Do not underestimate your personal power and impact on your immediate environment. Friday’s full moon shines light on your career and social ambitions. Intense undercurrents happening now influence your sense of direction and your plans for the future. Dress in something that makes you feel fabulous when you go out with friends this weekend.

Pisces (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)