Aries — You’ll be tempted to spend money on hobbies and fun now. Be mindful of spending more than you can afford. Approaching the memories of your early life with an open mind and heart can boost your self-image and self-worth. Acquiring something unusual to make your home life more beautiful or comfortable can be emotionally satisfying this week. This weekend is a great time to put some hard work into a project that makes you happy.

Taurus — On Monday, you can express exactly how you feel about something in a way that allows others to understand your point of view. By midweek, things could get tense on the home front. Mechanical and electronic devices could temporarily malfunction as well. By week’s end, you’ll have it all organized and be on the way to smoother sailing. Sunday is a great time to get heavily involved in a group project where your creativity is key.

Gemini — Early this week, your focus is on your finances and career. You have a strong work ethic and a practical approach to achieving your goals and are able to navigate the demands of both your emotional and professional life. By midweek, it is important to remember that your friends are more valuable than anything you can buy. What you own does not determine your identity. Over the weekend, you may feel especially connected to your home and family.

Cancer — On Monday, you can radiate a rational and friendly attitude toward the world and people will respond positively. Financial power plays are on your mind early in the week. Learn to manage your impulses in order to achieve your goals. Later in the week, you are especially charming and friendly, elevating your everyday activities into something special. The weekend brings you an opportunity to work hard to spread your ideas to a broader audience.

Leo — In spite of the Leo reputation for regal splendor, your rich inner life is your focus early this week. You seem confident and possibly even aggressive to others but are concerned with the deeper side of your own personality now. Finances are on your mind later in the week. Material resources that you share with others, including taxes, insurance and inheritances will require careful management and possibly some sacrifice on your part. Trust your intuition.

Virgo — You have a lot of power bubbling under the surface now. Consult your friends for advice that can keep you from sabotaging yourself. Your expansive ideas and extraordinary capacity for hard work can be great tools for change but you have to be conscious of your actions in order for your plans to come to fruition. A partnership will require cooperation and possibly even some sacrifice from you over the weekend. The effort is worth it.

Libra — Your optimistic attitude toward work obligations can have a positive effect on your reputation and long-term ambitions early this week. Communications with friends could be misunderstood midweek. You have a strong need for social support now and could be experiencing self-doubt and temporary feelings of isolation. Look within yourself and your own creativity for validation. You are sensitive to undercurrents in your environment and can connect with others through creative forms of self-expression.

Scorpio — Your mind is focused on Monday and your intellectual discipline helps you assimilate the finer points of concepts that you have been interested in for a long time. Acting on your principles brings advancement with your career or social status but can cause some conflict with your home life. Later in the week, you will especially appreciate unusual, unconventional people. This weekend, you can work through your fears to find an authentic way of expressing your creativity.

Sagittarius — You can benefit from joint financial ventures early in the week as long as you are aware that there is more to the situation than meets the eye. You want to connect with people on a deeper level now and are more magnetic than usual, attracting intense, mysterious types. You are drawn toward challenges and pushing boundaries this week and could get into power struggles with authority figures. Choose your words carefully when defending your point of view.

Capricorn — You could have a transforming experience through partnership now. You need to examine your own desires and motivations to keep relationships harmonious. Knowing what you really want and creating boundaries based on that can help you keep the balance between security and independence. You may feel unsure of yourself in regards to work now, but your strong sense of responsibility and willingness to forge ahead will get you through. Stay open-minded and pleasant surprises will bring you joy.

Aquarius — Work with a partner this week. Physically challenging activities are favored but be sure to follow safety precautions. Your own attractiveness and health are on your mind this week. Take on a routine to improve your body or enhance your wardrobe. You know that your investments now will ensure a better future and are willing to work very hard and make sacrifices for the sake of security. You can follow your intuition to uncover hidden truths this weekend.

