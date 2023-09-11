Astrology 101: Did you know you have three signs (sun, moon and rising), not just one? Most people know only their sun sign, which is determined by their birth day and month, but the most accurate horoscope is actually chosen by your rising (sometimes called ascendant) sign. Don’t know your rising sign? Use this free calculator. Once you know your ascendant/rising sign, read that horoscope below!

Aries (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Aries — You’ll get more than the usual amount of emotional satisfaction from hobbies and recreation. As the week moves on, you may feel a new sensitivity toward your family that heightens your sense of responsibility concerning them. Toward the end of the week, you could find that your skills as a mediator are sharpened and your creative intelligence can be used to improve interpersonal relations. The weekend can bring relaxation and lots of fun, although you may spend more money than you intended.

Taurus (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Taurus — Projects that have been stalled can move forward this week as long as you are willing to start slowly. By midweek, you could find yourself immersed in learning and teaching a subject that you feel passionate about. You make creativity look effortless and as a result you can be taken for granted. This week, you can command the attention you deserve for your work. At the end of the week, you will know that unconditional love provides the foundation for egalitarian relationships.

Gemini (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Gemini — Early in the week, your intellectual curiosity is enhanced with an ability to express emotion effectively. You will benefit from writing down your feelings and ideas. By midweek, you could feel a new dedication to manifesting resources for yourself and the people you care for. This week also brings you an extra dose of inspiration and original ideas. By the end of the week, you will focus on your own and others health and the daily activities that contribute to wellness.

Cancer (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Cancer — Watch emotional spending early in the week. Material stability is essential to your wellbeing and it is important not to risk that. Your empathy and intuition are intensified to a remarkable level this week. By midweek, you feel a new commitment to your personal goals and focus on strengthening your self-image. Home is where the heart is for you so bring those closest to you into your home for a relaxed visit. This weekend you show affection and nurturing through play.

Leo (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Leo — You start out the week with impressive self-awareness and willingness to work hard. Material security is important to you, but it is not everything. It is also important for you to spend time alone, where you can explore your beliefs about your connection to the universe. Your intuition is strong, and you’ll need uninterrupted time to process the subliminal information that you are picking up. Turning your home into a relaxing retreat would be the perfect gift for yourself.

Virgo (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Virgo — Your ruling planet goes direct in your sign this week, putting you back on track. By midweek, creative visualization combined with practical skills will earn you the resources you need. You could find a new dedication to working with a collective this week. Take some time to define and focus your hopes and aspirations. Over the weekend, you nurture the people you care about by helping them network with each other. Ideas and advice can be a gift that you give.

Libra (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Libra — Your personal identity with the power of creative intelligence is strong this week. Spending time with your friends early in the week will give you deep emotional satisfaction. By midweek, you may have an urge to nurture through practical offers of food, shelter and money. This weekend, you are especially sensitive and concerned with what others think of you. Break away from stereotypes and express your true self, fully. Self-care may take the form of buying things and pampering yourself.

Scorpio (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Scorpio — Issues regarding your ambitions and recognition are on your mind at the beginning of the week. Although you can be secretive, you are to seeking the truth and can convey wisdom when needed. You can get endless inspiration because you are tuned in to the collective unconscious this week. The secrets of the universe are yours to explore. Spend time over the weekend nurturing yourself. Good food, relaxation and meditation will be good for your spirit.

Sagittarius (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Sagittarius — You start the week with travel on your mind. Planning your next trip is just the thing to keep your mind happily occupied. Being overtly emotional in public is likely by midweek when your hopes for the future and ideals concerning society are put in focus. Offering love and assistance to those in need will give you a sense of satisfaction. Spend the weekend bonding with friends or a group of like-minded people who share your principles.

Capricorn (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Capricorn — You are getting the impression that you are destined to receive recognition in your chosen career, and you can use your creative intelligence to make that happen. One-on-one relationships are important to you by midweek, but you may balk when required to compromise for the sake of the partnership. Over the weekend, your group of friends can offer emotional support and ask for the same in return. The mutual nurturing will give you sense of deep satisfaction and belonging.

Aquarius (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Aquarius — Money or property that is held jointly is an especially emotional issue for you early this week. You have been considering changes in this area of your life and are ready to implement a new plan. Your analytical prowess combines with your intuition to give you an uncanny understanding of political, philosophical or social ideologies. These realizations can give you impetus to work for social change. Over the weekend, you get your own needs met by taking care of others.

Pisces (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)