Astrology 101: Did you know you have three signs (sun, moon and rising), not just one? Most people know only their sun sign, which is determined by their birth day and month, but the most accurate horoscope is actually chosen by your rising (sometimes called ascendant) sign. Don’t know your rising sign? Use this free calculator. Once you know your ascendant/rising sign, read that horoscope below!

Aries (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Aries — You could find an innovative way to combine what you do for fun with your desire for security. The two are not often an easy combination but you are bold and inventive now and can make it work. Toward the end of the week, you might feel an especially strong drive to work on the details of a project. You are willing to do whatever it takes to make sure that your responsibilities are taken care of. On Sunday night, let your dreams inform your creative projects.

Taurus (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Taurus — The focus on finding emotional fulfillment within partnerships of all types continues, early this week. It’s not always easy to reconcile your early influences and ingrained feelings about who you are with the urge to develop into the person you want to be within close relationships. You have both the stamina and the ingenuity to make it work over the long haul. By the weekend, your fabulous sense of humor will shine, and you will be more lighthearted and ready for fun.

Gemini (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Gemini — Early in the week, you might notice that communicating your beliefs or philosophical ideas is a bit of a struggle. Somehow your natural mastery of words is not enough to get your point across when discussing more esoteric subjects. This is a temporary predicament, and you might look for a partner to help you with it. Fortunately, your charm and diplomacy will open doors for you. By the weekend, you will be able to intellectualize your emotions and verbalize your thoughts more clearly.

Cancer (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Cancer — You start the week with a concern over the details of your budget. Your friends could encourage you to spend more than you can afford. Be mindful of how you speak to a partner. Your words carry more power than you realize. By the end of the week, you are focused on work and your own healthy routines. This weekend, you could go on a quick getaway or simply play the tourist in your own community, rediscovering all the wonderful places and things that are nearby.

Leo (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Leo — You are able to show a very attractive and successful image to the world now and that increases your self-worth. Try to create a balance between your personal emotional needs and your need to shine, because both are equally important. By the end of the week, you will be thinking more about finances and personal values. You could negotiate a favorable deal, take a class that increases your earning power or teach someone the valuable skills that you have learned when it comes to these things.

Virgo (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Virgo — Early in the week, you will be finishing up plans that you have been keeping under wraps. By the end of the week, you will be ready to reveal what you have been constructing behind the scenes. Prepare for your words to have more power than you are accustomed to. Your ruling planet, Mercury, is moving into your sign on Friday. Your sharp and agile mind will be in fine form. You will be able to express yourself in an authentic way with clarity and confidence.

Libra (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Libra — Witty, charming and articulate, you tend to be popular with friends and acquaintances early this week. Your future hopes and dreams have been on your mind and likeminded people are eager to help you achieve those dreams. You are headed for a quiet period this weekend, becoming temporarily more introspective. Some time alone will give you a deeper perspective and can bring new dimensions to your creative side. Listen to your intuition and pay attention to nonverbal cues to get the most out of any situation.

Scorpio (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Scorpio — Your public reputation as a confident and inspiring leader is in good standing, but your self-image is more subject to moodiness early in the week. The feeling of uneasiness is temporary. By the end of the week, you will be networking and using your natural ability to connect with a wide variety of people. You could very effectively engage in some social activism or advocate for a cause now. This weekend, you might want to participate in a creative and fun group project.

Sagittarius (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Sagittarius — You are concerned with balancing practicality and the rules you live by, early this week. You are willing to work hard and be in service if it is for a cause you care about now. Sometimes, saying less is the better option, so choose your words wisely. You have a good strategy for your career and an eye for opportunity. You should be able to advance your professional goals at the end of the week. Combining hard work and a solid plan will get you where you want to be.

Capricorn (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Capricorn — Playful isn’t the first quality people associate with Capricorn, but you can be playful and intense at the same time. You are looking for both meaning and truth and have been going through a time of considering other people’s values. Take what you need and leave the rest as you move on to bigger ideas this week. Your intellectual curiosity is reaching a higher plane now and you are ready to explore new territory. Consider taking an educational trip that will broaden and enrich your world.

Aquarius (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Aquarius — Early this week, you could feel a conflict between family expectations and the way you express yourself. You have a strong desire for harmony in relationships now and can be an agent of peace. By the weekend, you could find yourself fascinated with uncovering hidden truths. Cracking a code, digging up a secret or solving a mystery will give you a sense of deep satisfaction. If you aren’t doing these things yourself, you will enjoy stories, films or art that involve these themes.

Pisces (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)