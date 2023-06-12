Astrology 101: Did you know you have three signs (sun, moon and rising), not just one? Most people only know their sun sign, which is determined by their birth day and month, but the most accurate horoscope is actually chosen by your rising (sometimes called ascendant) sign. Don’t know your rising sign? Use this free calculator. Once you know your ascendant/rising sign, be sure to read that horoscope below!

The big astrological news this week is that Saturn is going to go retrograde from Saturday until Nov. 4. The idea of retrogrades may sound ominous, but they are simply part of the yearly cycle. To simplify, try thinking of retrogrades as time to re-visit, re-evaluate or re-structure the part of your life that is touched by the retrograde planet.

Aries (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Aries — Although you are outwardly engaged with your immediate surroundings, you will find that this week, your subconscious voices are loudly telling you that it’s time for a re-evaluation of your goals and ambitions. Now you become aware of a need to confront your hidden fears and unresolved issues. Your ability to be lighthearted and romantic may be temporarily hindered, but you are working toward forming more fulfilling relationships in the future.

Taurus (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Taurus — You may feel the need to reassess your role in social circles and your group of friends. This week, you have a heightened awareness of the responsibilities associated with being a good friend and could find that this somehow conflicts with your sense of emotional security. Setting boundaries that strike a balance between social obligations and your personal needs is crucial. Be as clear and concise as possible concerning communications about your personal finances this week.

Gemini (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Gemini — If you are having delays in establishing your authority or getting the recognition you want, try some self-reflection this week in regards to your ambition. Your everyday activities and relationships bring you many opportunities for creativity, harmony and joy now. You can find great happiness in the small things as long as you don’t get bogged down in your social and career ambitions. Your emotional responsiveness and empathy are emphasized over the weekend.

Cancer (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Cancer — Re-examining long held ideas and beliefs now could bring you to let go of some of the more traditional teachings in favor of a more personal understanding of the world. You could revisit places you’ve traveled to see them with a new perspective. Take some time alone over the weekend to meditate. You can integrate your personal values and financial security with your philosophy of life in a way that makes sense to you.

Leo (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Leo — You could find that there is an imbalance between your self-image and the reality of sharing your world with another human now. Introspection in regard to your approach to sharing resources with another person and your approach to intimacy is the key to understanding the situation. Your outer expression, while being very attractive and charming, could be getting in the way of a truly deep emotional connection with someone. Get perspective from your friends this week.

Virgo (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Virgo — Your caring nature enhances your public reputation this week, but you may be asking yourself how much self-sacrifice you need to offer. Business partnerships, marriage or any close one-on-one relationship could be out of balance now because of issues regarding practical considerations and boundaries in relation to your own personal values. Your challenge is to carve out personal space for yourself for your own development, while upholding the obligations of a partnership.

Libra (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Libra — You might have to re-think your approach to work this week. Expect delays at the end of the week, and give yourself enough time to complete the tasks at hand. Prioritize self-care. Pay attention to old health issues you might have been ignoring, and schedule past due routine screenings. Activities with friends can be a good break from work, but you may find that there is some conflict between the two.

Scorpio (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Scorpio — This is a time for introspection about your approach to self-expression. There are possible delays and challenges, including requested revisions with any creative projects. Responsibilities that you have regarding children can also be challenging now. You might have some trouble finding a balance between expressing your authentic self and the demands of your career this week. Harmonious relationships in your professional life are especially valuable now. Put your best foot forward when in public.

Sagittarius (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Sagittarius — Reconciling your current believes or philosophy of life with your early training can be challenging now. Responsibilities at home are likely to conflict with your desire to broaden your world. Long repressed family issues that need to be looked at may surface this week. You could gain new perspective with self-reflection. It is important to develop healthy boundaries to help gain a stronger sense of security. Partnerships and emotional vulnerability are highlighted late in the week.

Capricorn (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Capricorn — Your interactions with the people you see everyday could be challenging now. Contracts and messages should be gone over meticulously and patiently. Expect revisions and setbacks on written work. You are attracted to mysterious and intense people now. What you are really looking for is transformation and a deeper understanding of yourself, through your relationships. Later in the week, team up with someone for best results. Collaboration makes work easier and builds trust.

Aquarius (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Aquarius — Your natural charisma is strong this week. You can express your full range of emotion midweek and could take on a creative project that demonstrates your feelings. On Saturday, Saturn’s retrograde motion in your second house of values and personal resources can push you to see the importance of making sacrifices now to ensure future security. You will need to overcome feelings of self-doubt to create long term financial stability. Mindfulness and consistency are key.

Pisces (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)