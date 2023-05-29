Astrology 101: Did you know you have three signs (sun, moon and rising), not just one? Most people only know their sun sign, which is determined by their birth day and month, but the most accurate horoscope is actually chosen by your rising (sometimes called ascendant) sign. Don’t know your rising sign? Use this free calculator. Once you know your ascendant/rising sign, be sure to read that horoscope below!

Aries (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Aries — On Monday, you may notice that your relationship with a friend is intensifying and could become a partnership. This isn’t necessarily a romantic partnership, but could include working on a creative project together, or work involving children. By midweek, there could be some confusion with shared resources. Make all financial arrangements very clear before agreeing to anything. Saturday is perfect for spontaneity and a quick trip. On Sunday, you could come up with an original plan for making money.

Taurus (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Taurus — Your personal life and your public life can work together harmoniously on Monday. Your emotional nature meshes with your drive for success in a way that brings you closer to your career goals. By midweek, a conflict between home life and career could temporarily undermine your confidence. The full moon on Saturday highlights your desire for personal transformation. You may find that your need for change is at odds with your sense of security and desire for stability.

Gemini (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Gemini — Early in the week, your urge for creative self-expression is working well with your need for adventure and your ability to communicate well. You will probably have to put your personal wants aside to fulfill obligations midweek. Get back to creativity or romance for the weekend. The full moon on Saturday emphasizes your need for a partnership that gives room for you to express your individuality. Mindful communication with a healthy self-awareness is key now.

Cancer (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Cancer — You have a strong drive to build your own personal resources and on Monday, your intuition gives you a sense of where to look for financial opportunities. A certain amount of stability and security within your home life and family gives you the strength to make some deep internal changes that you’ve been mulling over. Over the weekend, you have practical tasks to perform, even if you are feeling introspective and would rather be daydreaming.

Leo (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Leo — Heartfelt communications with a partner can lead to transformation early this week. By midweek, you may feel a little unsure of yourself but still have the discipline to approach issues dealing with authenticity. Your emotional intelligence helps you build strong family bonds now. Your sense of compassion and empathy gives you an attraction to exploring the depths of human experience concerning love and beauty. A person close to you can help you understand your own consciousness better.

Virgo (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Virgo — You can make positive transformations in your daily life now. Early in the week, you connect emotionally with your possessions and are likely to work very hard to get the things that you think will make you happy. This week, your sense of self can be challenged by your early conditioning and expectations of family. You could use some help with communicating your feelings in an effective way, to make the chances you desire.

Libra (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Libra — Your creativity and ability to communicate powerfully will help you build your self-esteem early this week. Activities with friends are a source of strength for you now. Be mindful of the possibility of compromising your own values in the name of fun this week. Err on the conservative side to avoid embarrassment later. Your intellect is sharp this weekend and you can learn new things that expand your world in a wonderful way.

Scorpio (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Scorpio — Your emotional reactions to hidden anxieties could be working overtime early this week. A willingness to face your fears will get you through to a calmer time. By midweek, you can tap into your considerable discipline to create something that is both practical and aesthetically pleasing. Let yourself delve into experiences that satisfy your love of exploration and expanding your horizons this weekend. A thirst for knowledge enhances your appreciation of art and beauty.

Sagittarius (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Sagittarius — A sense of belonging to your community and your group of friends can take on a deeper meaning early this week. By midweek, some inexplicable feelings may bring you to doubt some long held beliefs. Follow your intuition. By the weekend, you are willing to be up front with your feelings and don’t mind being seen out and about. Your need for a tight connection with another person can conflict with your desire to express yourself openly.

Capricorn (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Capricorn — Your personality and self-identity have everything to do with your career advancement, early in the week. Communicating how you feel in a controlled way to an authority figure can put you in the spotlight. Consider your hopes and dreams for the future in terms of how they fit with your true values. You might have to decide between ideals and finances. Make note of the messages your dreams send you during the full moon on Saturday.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

Aquarius (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Aquarius — You can find emotional fulfillment through experiences that break you out of your cultural cage now. Either through travel or study you can gain a broader point of view that influences your philosophy of life this week. Stay steady in your approach to career or social ambition midweek. This weekend, you could feel some conflict between group activities and personal creative expression. Although benefiting the collective is important, it is more important to honor your own vision.

Pisces (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)