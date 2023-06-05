Astrology 101: Did you know you have three signs (sun, moon and rising), not just one? Most people only know their sun sign, which is determined by their birth day and month, but the most accurate horoscope is actually chosen by your rising (sometimes called ascendant) sign. Don’t know your rising sign? Use this free calculator. Once you know your ascendant/rising sign, be sure to read that horoscope below!

The big astrological news this week is that Venus, the planet of love, art, beauty and money, goes into the fiery, fixed sign of Leo, opposing Pluto, the planet of transformation and intensity.

Aries (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Aries — There is an emphasis on creativity, romance, children and leisure now. This is a time for you to express yourself fully, as an individual. You are also in a longer period of intense desire to transform your world through group associations, social networks and idealistic activities with kindred spirits. On Friday and Saturday, you should spend some time alone to mull over how you can find balance between these things. On Sunday, you could be the center of attention.

Taurus (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Taurus — A desire for peace, love and beauty dominates your domestic scene now. At the same time, your worldly ambition is strong, and you want very much to succeed in your career and social sphere. You still need a soft place to land at home. You have the strength to keep your high-minded values intact and forge ahead, while keeping the home fires burning. Spend time with friends on Saturday and give Sunday to yourself this week, to meditate and recharge your energy.

Gemini (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Gemini — Beautiful words, strung together like pearls are your stock in trade this week. Communication, short trips and socializing, especially when connected with the arts in any way, will be pleasantly taking up your time. Your hidden agenda is to learn and teach topics that are transformative on a deep level. A search for deep meaning, combined with a talent for trivia can work together to bring about the change you are looking for. Balancing concepts that seem like opposites is your superpower.

Cancer (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Cancer — It’s been said that money makes the world go around and this week, you may feel that is a true statement. You are likely to attract money now, but also likely to spend it on pleasure or creative projects. Your values and interests go much deeper than the material world though, and you can explore your own feelings about that, bringing about a personal transformation. Considering the needs and feelings of others regarding your financial activities is essential.

Leo (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Leo — You are in your element this week, exuding warmth and confidence. Radiating charisma and charm, you’ll be popular in social settings, attracting admirers. This is a great time to indulge in grand gestures. Any artistic inclinations are enhanced now, and your performance or creations will inspire anyone who witnesses them. Bask in the spotlight when you get the opportunity. Partnerships are intense now. If jealousy rears its ugly head, be gracious and keep your dignity, so that you are not embarrassed later.

Virgo (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Virgo — You are the beautiful dreamer this week. Venus is giving your subconscious mind some loving attention, bringing you an ethereal and idealized connection to the universe. You are still the intense hard worker and appreciator of organization that you’ve always been, but you are feeling the value of transcendence now and can find solace and inspiration in music, poetry, dance and dreams. This time of letting your spirit fly can enhance your physical health and wellbeing more than you would have expected.

Libra (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Libra — You have a strong desire for collaboration and cooperation when pursuing your goals this week. Maintaining your individuality while you draw people to yourself with your natural charm is a balancing act that you are able to pull off. Fairness, justice and loyalty are especially important to you now and you could find that your desire to contribute to the greater good is highlighted. Your likeability and friendliness will inspire people to join you in your pursuits.

Scorpio (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Scorpio — If things feel too intense at home this week, you can look to your social life and career as a ray of light. Your reputation is stellar now and you can use that for advancement in your career. People in authority will be drawn to your positive qualities and inclined to give you what you ask for. Any work or social activity that involves art or beauty will go especially well. Marketing and public relations should go especially well now.

Sagittarius (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Sagittarius — Expand your mind and explore the finer things in life this week. Art, culture and love all have deeper meanings that you can absorb now. Travel or spending time with people from a culture that is different from yours can be very beneficial to you now. If you are interested in publishing, politics or law, now is a great time to put yourself out there and see what you attract. The most everyday occurrences can have profound meaning for you now.

Capricorn (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Capricorn — You will benefit from shared resources this week. Whether it’s an inheritance, taxes, insurance, or a shared account, you are likely to come out ahead. Your tendency to be controlling could be even stronger than usual, so be mindful of being overbearing, even if you are “killing with kindness.” Backlash can be unpleasant when all is revealed, so use your significant powers of persuasion for the good of everyone involved, not just yourself.

Aquarius (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Aquarius — Partnerships of all kinds are likely to be harmonious now, as long as you can keep the balance between your inner beauty and inner beast. You are a live and let live type of person, but sometimes your need to be you can ruffle the feathers of a partner. Now is a great time to renew your commitment to another person to ensure the freedom to develop as an individual within the partnership. This is applicable to both love and business relationships.

Pisces (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)