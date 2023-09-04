Astrology 101: Did you know you have three signs (sun, moon and rising), not just one? Most people know only their sun sign, which is determined by their birth day and month, but the most accurate horoscope is actually chosen by your rising (sometimes called ascendant) sign. Don’t know your rising sign? Use this free calculator. Once you know your ascendant/rising sign, read that horoscope below!

Aries (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Aries — Your sense of wellbeing is tied to your financial stability early this week. Your favorite possessions give you a feeling of security and you may feel like buying something for your home. By midweek, you are focused on taking care of your daily responsibilities. Give yourself a little extra time to complete tasks and be sure to communicate clearly and carefully. Spend Saturday at home but venture out into the world for a little fun on Sunday.

Taurus (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Taurus — Your emotional nature is very visible early in the week. You project a relaxed warmth and steadiness that draws people to you. By midweek, you are a little more difficult to second-guess. You could be the life of the party or just plain moody, depending on the situation. Saturday is a great day to visit your favorite local spots, getting a new view of your hometown. Indulge your homebody side on Sunday and unwind alone or with friends and family.

Gemini (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Gemini — The beginning of the week finds you in a contemplative mood. You can explore worlds in your imagination, finding inspiration in solitude. By midweek, you could have an emotional outburst, explaining your insights to the people in your immediate environment. The end of the week is a time of seeking security through the material world, when you are likely to spend money on home or family. You could spend Sunday recounting events and visiting places from your childhood.

Cancer (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Cancer — Nurturing friends are helpful early this week. Discussions with likeminded people bring a new view of ideas that you might have previously rejected. Sleep on it and take a day to contemplate your new perspective. On Friday and Saturday, you can come out of your shell and express your true feelings. Your willingness to communicate compassion toward the people you see every day will give you a sense of deep satisfaction. Act in accordance with your true values on Sunday.

Leo (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Leo — You start the week with your ambitions in focus. You are looking for personal growth and a sense of fulfillment through your professional aspirations, rather than just the appearance of being successful. Creative types who are your friends can be especially supportive this week and will help you see what you truly value. Friday and Saturday are good days to indulge in some escapism, giving you a chance to meditate on the path toward living your best life.

Virgo (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Virgo — This week is a good time to reevaluate your world view. The urge to broaden your world through study or travel is strong and you can make plans that you’ll implement later. Showing your more creative and emotional side in public may be unavoidable by midweek. Catch up with old friends on Friday and Saturday. A blast from the past can give you some valuable inspiration. Make Sunday a solo getaway, where you can treat yourself like royalty.

Libra (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Libra — The deep and mysterious attract your attention early this week. Your own psyche holds the most fascinating secrets of all. Give yourself an opportunity to meditate on your intuitive choices. Analyze your past in order to adjust your trajectory toward your goals. By midweek, you will know what you need to let go of and what to say yes to. Over the weekend, you’ll be ready to participate in group activities, spending time with friends and being seen.

Scorpio (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Scorpio — This week starts with emotional intensity in your partnerships. Philosophical discussions can have a strong effect on close relationships this week. Being on the same page about mutually owned resources and your shared direction of growth can bring you much closer. Conversely, having differing world views can make a close relationship especially tense. Stay true to your ideals while making room for your counterpart’s values. The weekend is perfect for both a museum visit and time studying nature.

Sagittarius (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Sagittarius — Working diligently on a project that has a broad scope and an underlying philosophy is important to you. You want to be part of something big. A strategic mindset regarding your ambitions gives you a deeper understanding of what needs to be done on the basic level to reach your goals. By midweek, you’ll see that you can let go of something that isn’t working for you. Get out and explore the world, widening your perspective on Sunday.

Capricorn (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Capricorn — Personal enjoyment is especially important to you early this week. Your emotions are heightened when it comes to hobbies, creative projects or relationships with children. By midweek, you’ll be back on track at work and can get quite a bit of emotional satisfaction from serving the greater good, if you are willing to temporarily let go of the idea of being in charge. Spend leisure time with a partner over the weekend. Be mindful of impulse buying on Sunday.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

Aquarius (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Aquarius — You can feel the strong pull of nostalgia when you think of your early influences. Your interest in esoteric subjects is piqued this week and the deeply rooted influences of your childhood can support your need for expansion and inner exploration. It’s time to let go of self-imposed blocks to your creativity. You get emotional satisfaction from creative projects this week by taking something from the spark of an idea to practical application.

Pisces (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)