Astrology 101: Did you know you have three signs (sun, moon and rising), not just one? Most people only know their sun sign, which is determined by their birth day and month, but the most accurate horoscope is actually chosen by your rising (or sometimes called ascendant) sign. Don’t know your rising sign? Use this free calculator. Once you know your ascendant/rising sign, be sure to read that horoscope below!

A special note for horoscopes this week, the Spring equinox will be on March 20 at 5:24 p.m.

Aries

Aries — Early in the week, your compassion could be sparked, inspiring you to work to help others. By Tuesday afternoon you’ll be focusing on your own requirements and should be mindful that even though you mean well, you might be coming off as self-righteous. Toward the end of the week, you will be drawn to luxury and beauty. Spending money on these things gives you a feeling of excitement.

Taurus

Taurus — Start the week with an appreciation for the support of your friends. The Spring Equinox brings you a quiet feeling of being connected to nature. By midweek, you might notice that people find you especially attractive and magnetic in a way that goes beyond appearance. Be mindful this weekend of the Taurean tendency to say “mine” when it would be more accurate to say “ours.”

Gemini

Gemini — Focus on good feelings and have fun with your friends for relief from career frustrations early in the week. You can experience emotional healing by talking with kindred spirits this week. Art, love and beauty raise your mood later in the week. Purposeful inaction could be your best bet. You should be feeling open to connect with whatever crosses your path this weekend.

Cancer

Cancer — You are ambivalent about your beliefs now. Lofty ideas appeal to your emotions but the impracticalities cause you some frustration. You are inclined to show off a bit midweek to gain the favor of the powers that be. Be mindful that there’s a fine line between confidence and arrogance. Revel in good times with friends late in the week. Indulge in some alone time on Sunday.

Leo

Leo — Early in the week there is some confusion with shared resources like taxes, insurance or inheritance. Look for some clarification midweek, but be aware of the dangers of being overly optimistic. A woman can help you in your career later in the week. Lively conversations with friends will bring emotional satisfaction this weekend. Sometimes kindred spirits understand you more than family and can give the best advice.

Virgo

Virgo — Emotions run high with a partner early this week, but it could all be based on some confusion. Hold back on commitment until your get the facts sorted out. Travel to a beautiful place could be on your mind this week. If you can’t actually go on a trip now, you can learn about the places you dream of and make plans for the future.

Libra

Libra — You will benefit from doing some mind and body work early in the week. Lively conversations with a partner can be healing for both of you. Find a way to understand the values of someone close to you for the sake of harmony. Learn something new this weekend. Consider traveling to get closer to a subject you are drawn to. A museum visit could be very enlightening.

Scorpio

Scorpio — Early this week, keep in mind that romantic idealism is a two-edged sword. It can be very good for creative projects, but not so much for personal relationships. Focus on what positive steps you can take to improve your health now. Curb the urge to overindulge. You could be feeling very loving toward a partner or a close friend at the end of the week.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius — Nostalgia about childhood could make you a little daydreamy early in the week. Get your mind back to present time and welcome spring this week. Outdoor activities can restore your spirit and be the most fun ever. Combine practical craft and beautiful feelings to get some work done on a creative project later in the week. An intense, soulful conversation will be satisfying this weekend.

Capricorn

Capricorn — Everyday people and places could seem magical to you early this week. Enjoy preparing your home for spring by bringing the outdoors in. You might be surprised by how much a wash of natural light will lift your mood. Go to a favorite restaurant at the end of the week and order something indulgent. You will get emotional satisfaction from organizing or re-organizing something over the weekend.

Aquarius

Aquarius — Something that looks perfect is likely to disappoint when all the facts about it come to light. Midweek, you can reach out and express yourself openly to the people you see every day. If all goes well, old wounds may be healed. Enjoy the comfort and safety of your home at the end of the week, then step out for a breath of fresh air on the weekend.

Pisces

Pisces — You are very sensitive and your intuition enables you to read a room extremely well early this week. You feel a great need to relate to others now. A stronger than usual attachment to favorite objects develops and your belongings take on an emotional meaning that goes beyond material reality. Communications are especially subjective at the end of the week. Pleasant times at home can make this weekend special.