Astrology 101: Did you know you have three signs (sun, moon and rising), not just one? Most people only know their sun sign, which is determined by their birth day and month, but the most accurate horoscope is actually chosen by your rising (or sometimes called ascendant) sign. Don’t know your rising sign? Use this free calculator. Once you know your ascendant/rising sign, be sure to read that horoscope below!

Aries (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Aries — Your daily activities on Monday should go smoothly and communications could take a surprisingly meaningful turn. Emotions at home run high this week. Watch your temper with family members. Later in the week, you can express yourself fully and be as fabulous as you want to be. Sunday could turn contemplative and is a good day to catch up on your body care routine.

Taurus — Watch spending on Monday, but if you must purchase something, go with your gut and invest in what your intuition tells you is right. Be mindful of giving automatic negative responses midweek. You could be feeling house proud later in the week and should have casual get together at your place. Be mindful of a tendency to be overprotective of loved ones on Sunday.

Gemini — On Monday, you balance enlightened self-interest with a genuine concern for others. Be mindful of a tendency toward emotional spending and ego-based materialism this week. The end of the week brings heartfelt conversations. Sunday, you feel torn between home life and social position. Think about how your past conditioning could be controlling your life and make a new plan based on your conclusions.

Cancer — Monday is a good day for any type of spiritual or mind-body discipline. You could be moody this week and appear to be more ego-driven than you realize. Be aware of a tendency to overindulge now. This weekend, purchase things that have meaning as well as practical use. A tendency for you to brood on Sunday could make the people around you uncomfortable.

Leo — Tell your friends you love them on Monday. Talk about your secret fears to someone you can trust this week. When you face the parts of yourself you are afraid to see, you may find that you are actually okay. Toward the end of the week, you should be feeling more sociable and willing to connect with people. Favorite possessions trigger sentimental feelings on Sunday.

Virgo — You can win over people in authority on Monday. Being real with someone who would normally be kept at a professional distance could work in your favor. Show you care for your friends without being overly possessive. Do not ignore health issues now. Pay attention to what your body is telling you. At the end of the week, spend some time alone listening to music, reading or writing.

Libra — Break away from your normal routine on Monday. Get some physical distance from the everyday places you usually frequent. Going overboard in public this week would have a negative impact on your reputation, so if your ego expression gets to be a bit extra, ratchet it back a few notches. Good times with friends are in order at the end of the week.

Scorpio — Your instincts concerning financial resources that you share with others will be spot-on this Monday. You are willing to fight for something you believe in this week. Make sure that impracticality doesn’t undermine your big ideas. You can really shine late in the week, so say what you have to say in front of a large audience. Have a talk with a close friend on Sunday.

Sagittarius — Your closest relationships are a source of both joy and security on Monday. Do not be careless with official financial matters including bank loans, taxes, and insurance this week. Engage in some outdoor adventures at the end of the week. A long weekend could be exactly what you need. Sunday, you are torn between obligations at home and a desire to be out and about.

Capricorn — Organization is on your mind on Monday. It is a particularly good day to reorganize your workspace. Tension with partners is likely this week. Rather than acting on your feelings immediately, try just acknowledging your feelings and moving on. At the end of the week, your feelings and desires are more intense than usual. You are drawn to powerful people and want to solve mysteries.

Aquarius — Your need to be entertained is emphasized now. You have the ability to create a masterpiece by using a clever combination of discipline and optimism. By midweek, you’ll have to sublimate immediate desires and curb your tendency to wander so you can keep yourself on track with work. Enjoy good times with a partner late in the week. Your closest relationships are intense this weekend.

Pisces — Monday you will feel a connection to your ancestors. There is no need to conceal your emotions this week and you could be surprisingly exuberant midweek. Keep a grip on your ego but enjoy expressing your full personality. By the end of the week, you’ll need to put obligations ahead of personal desires. Mundane tasks are required to keep your dreams alive. Connect with a partner on Sunday.