Aries — On Monday, you will have to put aside your personal wants to do work that needs to be done. Be patient if financial transactions are more complicated than usual this week. You are looking for security and reassurance from a partner now and have some interest in providing the same in return. Mutual nurturing can be exactly what you need. On Sunday, get away from your normal routine.

Taurus — You express your opinions and that might seem a little edgy to the people around you, but it’s just that your mind is jumping from subject to subject. Early in the week, you are exuberant and emotional, unable and unwilling to hide your true feelings. By midweek, do something to soothe your body and your mind. Bring your focus to one special person on the weekend.

Gemini — Early this week, you should try to spend some time alone, relaxing. Avoid the temptation to gossip this week because what you say will be held against you later. By midweek, you risk making too much of something that grabs you emotionally. Put that intensity in a creative project that expresses the real you. You find it very difficult to be objective with a partner on Sunday.

Cancer — Enjoy the various ways of expressing your feelings with friends and extended family. Talk, write, sing or draw, to express yourself fully. Keep a journal where you write your hopes and wishes for the future. Try just living in the moment later this week. Don’t worry, be happy and take a little risk for the sake of fun. Spend Sunday working on something you love.

Leo — Think about what makes you insecure and do something about it this week. Remember the compliments that you’ve been given in the past and build on those by investing in yourself. Communicate with someone in a position to help you level up in the world. You may be surprised at how well received you are. Later in the week, make your environment feel more comfortable and nurturing.

Virgo — Trust your intuition to direct your life this week. Consider travel that includes study now. New and interesting input from places outside of your usual cultural construct will get your attention this week. Later in the week, you’ll find that you remember events and people that you’d forgotten about. It can be heartwarming to revisit the past as long as you don’t drown in a sea of sentimentality.

Libra — There is value in the hidden recesses of your mind this week. Give yourself time to drift aimlessly. When your muses guide you to something that attracts your focus you can deeply analyze what that attraction means to you. By the end of the week, you face the practical world. Buy yourself a little treat that makes you happy. On Sunday, take a walk through your own neighborhood.

Scorpio — This week is a good time to talk with a consultant to get your plans organized. This could be a professional such as an attorney or accountant, or a trusted partner. You need another person’s opinion to gain a clear perspective now. Early in the week, go somewhere where people know you and make you feel comfortable. Camaraderie with kindred spirits is exactly what you need.

Sagittarius — Willingness to getting a job done properly will advance your position in the world. Getting noticed for work well-done will do your heart good now. Being drawn to operate in a larger community could bring you to make long term positive changes if you don’t sabotage yourself by being impatient. Take time at the end of the week to process the changes you are going through.

Capricorn — Activities that require mental agility are the most fun this week. Your sense of humor could turn to pranks now. Make sure that you aren’t entertaining yourself at the expense of someone else’s feelings. You have a desire to expand your world this week and that ties into your ambition. Your friends can help you reach your goals. On Sunday, your appreciation of nature can be an emotional experience.

Aquarius — A link from the past could solve a current problem for you. On Monday, you may have to face and talk about the elephant in the room. Your emotional well-being depends on being willing to talk about something that you were hoping to avoid. Let go of ideas that may have seemed enlightening at the time you first encountered them, but no work from your current perspective.

Pisces — You may not get much time to relax this week with so many errands, messages and conversations to keep up with. By midweek, you will wish you could hide for just a little while to process all that’s happening. Take in information and analyze it, but do not make any decisions that are set in stone. Avoid getting caught up in what others think of you.