Astrology 101: Did you know you have three signs (sun, moon and rising), not just one? Most people only know their sun sign, which is determined by their birth day and month, but the most accurate horoscope is actually chosen by your rising (or sometimes called ascendant) sign. Don’t know your rising sign? Use this free calculator. Once you know your ascendant/rising sign, be sure to read that horoscope below!

Aries (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Aries — You start the week with a positive, expansive outlook, ready to explore. Venus moving into your third house this week will reveal the beauty around you in the people and places you see every day. On Friday, you could be very influential with your friends, but should make sure that your powers of persuasion do not cross the line into coercion. Your compassion and sensitivity are triggered on Sunday.

Taurus (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Taurus — On Monday, any transactions involving taxes, insurance and loans should go well. Financial opportunities are likely to arise this week. You are coming into a period of abundance but should be mindful not to be extravagant. Investments involving art, beauty or comfort should go well. You should avoid arguments on Friday and Saturday. You could be overreacting. Laughter is the best medicine on Sunday. You should do something spontaneous with friends.

Gemini (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Gemini — On Monday, interactions with both the public and partners should go well. Others will see you as especially charming and agreeable this week. You can be a peacemaker now, helping opposing groups to be tolerant of each other’s point of view. Stay composed in spite of your feelings late in the week. Sudden outbursts are not to your advantage. On Sunday, your intuition can help you socially.

Cancer (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Cancer — Start the week in tune with your body, mind and spirit. On Monday, indulge in some extra self-care. Your nurturing instincts are heightened, and a feeling of selfless universal love can inspire you to do charitable work now. Get away from your everyday world on the weekend and take a trip if you can. Stay open to unusual cultural influences and keep your heart open to adventure.

Leo (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Leo — Your creative side should be given free rein on Monday. Express yourself fully and as flamboyantly as you’d like. Now is the time for group activities. People are drawn to you, and you will be feeling friendly toward almost everyone. Any situation that involves a group of people should go smoothly this week. However, the weekend could be intense. Relationships deepen and you learn new things about yourself through another.

Virgo (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Virgo — If you can, retreat and find comfort away from the outside world on Monday. Starting on Tuesday, the advantages in your professional life will make themselves known. People in authority will tend to see you in a favorable light and your reputation could get a boost now. You could gain a mentor this week. Spend time on the weekend with your favorite person and see yourself through their eyes.

Libra (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Libra — On Monday, your opinions will be subjective, so give yourself space to change your mind (a Libra specialty). This is a great week to expand your interest in art and culture. Exploration of the world of the mind expands your ideas about beauty. Traveling for pleasure can bring you great joy now. Over the weekend, you may be pre-occupied with reorganization of your home or other aspects of your life.

Scorpio (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Scorpio — On Monday, you emotionally identify with your favorite possessions. You are not what you own, but appreciating nice things can make you feel well taken care of. This is a good week to get a loan from a bank, collect money owed to you or gain financially through a partner. This weekend is for fun. Do not start anything new on Saturday. Recreational activities and creativity should be at the forefront.

Sagittarius (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Sagittarius — Personal considerations override everything else on Monday. You could be needy and demanding or exceptionally giving, but either way, your feelings rule your activities at the beginning of the week. Close relationships of all types should go very well this week. You can openly express your affection for your favorite people now and are likely to have the sentiment reciprocated. A weekend at home would be emotionally satisfying now.

Capricorn (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Capricorn — On Monday, new light could be shed on something that you were unable to see earlier. Your health should be quite good now. This is a not a good time to go on a restrictive diet. This week, you are prone to choose pleasure over obligation. Work relationships should be smooth and work negotiations go well. The upcoming weekend is likely to be busy. On Saturday, there could be some miscommunication.

Aquarius (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Aquarius — Positive contact with friends is likely on Monday. Emotional satisfaction comes from being open with kindred spirits. You are in a highly creative time period and should act on your inspiration right away. Your ability to create something original could inspire others. Allow yourself to focus on entertainment and fun. Romance is a possibility now because you can relate to others in a natural and harmonious way.

Pisces (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Pisces — Your social reputation and career ambitions are on your mind on Monday. If you have strong feelings about these things, you should probably wait a while to express them because you are likely to feel calmer later. Love and appreciation for home and family now are strong. This is a great time to redecorate or entertain. You don’t need to overspend to make your home lovely and welcoming.