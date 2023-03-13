Astrology 101: Did you know you have three signs (sun, moon and rising), not just one? Most people only know their sun sign, which is determined by their birth day and month, but the most accurate horoscope is actually chosen by your rising (or sometimes called ascendant) sign. Don’t know your rising sign? Use this free calculator. Once you know your ascendant/rising sign, be sure to read that horoscope below!

Aries (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Aries — Early this week, try getting away to clear your mind without upsetting your routine too much. You may feel a bit unsettled, craving the comforts of familiar surroundings at the same time as your need for exciting new inspiration and fresh ideas. Midweek be mindful of appearing arrogant in a situation where it will affect your reputation. Time with friends on Saturday can bolster your optimism.

Taurus (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Taurus — You experience a deep emotional or mystical feeling early in the week when something evokes your compassion. Joyously break away from traditional cultural restrictions this week, expanding your point of view to include something unexpected. By the end of the week, you could be impulsive in a way that shifts your public image. Get in touch with kindred spirits on Sunday to start feeling like yourself again.

Gemini (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Gemini — At the beginning of the week you can approach your closest relationships with an emotional maturity that may not always be available to you. Midweek your sense of dissatisfaction may confuse you. Spend time analyzing your own motives and you will find the answers. By the weekend, you will be your vivacious self and can enjoy some fun times with a group of people.

Cancer (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Cancer — Monday is a good day to ditch bad health habits in favor of reorganizing. Turn your attention to close relationships midweek. Being with someone your care about can give you both a renewed sense of vitality and enthusiasm for life. You will feel inspired when you get behind the scenes this weekend to discover the inner workings of something that you’ve been thinking about for a while.

Leo (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Leo — Don’t let a lack of confidence keep you from expressing your feelings in a creative way early this week. Be your complete self. Watch your diet midweek. Overindulgence is a danger now. Find non-destructive ways to experience the excitement you are looking for. Impulsive actions with partners can cause a breakthrough this weekend. Give yourself a chance to process the transcendent feelings you experience now.

Virgo (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Virgo — Holding on too tight to something you feel possessive of can cause the opposite of what you’d like. Let go of old defense mechanisms and habits that are no longer working for you. Get rid of things you don’t need to make room for new more useful things. Exciting new ideas and philosophies could present themselves to you this weekend. Expand your world.

Libra (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Libra — Don’t take a cavalier approach when communicating with people this week. Be careful not to take the people and places you see every day for granted. Stay in the moment so that you don’t give thoughtless, automatic responses. Explore new forms of creative self-expression this weekend. See an outside art show or performance or take on your own creative project with no expectation of outcome.

Scorpio (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Scorpio — Be aware of your emotional attachment to the objects you own this week. Mementos are not necessarily a bad thing, but do not let nostalgia push you into spending your resources foolishly. Avoid the temptation to make grandiose estimations of what you can offer this week. It is much better to under-promise and over-deliver. You might feel like staying home for most of the weekend.

Sagittarius (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Sagittarius — Objectivity is not your strong suit now. Intense emotional interaction is dominant early in the week. What seems like a lucky bargain could be a bad deal, so watch impulse spending. You are likely to be quite busy over the weekend. Watch a tendency to gossip. What seems harmless in the moment can be hurtful to someone later. Spend Sunday afternoon at home if you can.

Capricorn (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Capricorn — You may start the week feeling a little bit lonely but it will pass. Midweek you can be simultaneously generous and demanding. This is a good time to get rid of things that are no longer useful or interesting to you. Over the weekend, you may find that what you value most goes beyond the material. Casual conversation can take on unexpected intensity on Sunday afternoon.

Aquarius (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Aquarius — Emotional contact with friends is very important to you this week. Conversation with a kindred spirit will touch you on a deep level. Midweek you may retreat to contemplate how all of the elements in your life fit together. Over the weekend, you are feeling very sensitive and get a sense of belonging and safety when you are with people you care about.

Pisces (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Pisces — You can be very empathetic toward someone you work with but be careful not to blur the distinction between professional and personal relationships. You are very nurturing with your friends now and can share your deepest and most intense feelings with a trusted companion. Some friends are family. Meditation and some time alone this weekend could bring you peace and a new level of self-acceptance.