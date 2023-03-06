Astrology 101: Did you know you have three signs (sun, moon and rising), not just one? Most people only know their sun sign, which is determined by their birth day and month, but the most accurate horoscope is actually chosen by your rising (or sometimes called ascendant) sign. Don’t know your rising sign? Use this free calculator. Once you know your ascendant/rising sign, be sure to read that horoscope below!

Big things are happening with the stars this week. In addition to the full moon in Virgo on Tuesday, Saturn moves out of Aquarius and into the sign of Pisces for approximately three years.

Aries (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Aries — Let go of irritations having to do with work early in the week. Dwelling on the negative won’t help. Put energy into your closest relationships and by the weekend, you will sort out an equitable arrangement for managing shared resources. This week you begin a long period of finishing old projects and reassessing your past accomplishments in the light of defining your individuality within yourself.

Taurus (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Taurus — Express your nurturing side early in the week and be open about your feelings. Your natural creativity combines with your ability to work hard, bringing you a sense of accomplishment. Spend some quality one-on-one time with someone this weekend. You are beginning a long period of working with friends to bring a mutual vision into reality. Join an organization that supports your ideals.

Gemini (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Gemini — If you are feeling uneasy about domestic matters, know that sometimes it is okay to cut your losses and move on. Don’t wait for the weekend to engage in some fun activities. You are beginning a seriously ambitious phase of life this week. Dealing with authority figures becomes an entirely new game now. Patience and stamina combined with your natural flexibility will serve you well.

Cancer (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Cancer — Realize that you may be too emotionally attached to some of your ideas. Letting a plan go, in favor of a better one, could make your life much easier. Opportunities for fun aren’t always available, so take advantage of any that come your way over the weekend. You could begin a long period of serious study now. You are headed toward a peak of accomplishment.

Leo (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Leo — Personal finance issues bring a strong emotional response early in the week. Don’t throw good money after bad and know when to cut your losses. Feelings for family and domestic comfort can give you a pleasant end to the weekend on Sunday. This week begins a several yearlong period of extra responsibility concerning shared resources such as taxes, insurance, corporate finances or inheritance.

Virgo (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Virgo — You could be feeling a bit impulsive early in the week. You are likely to have a strong emotional response if someone steps on your ego now. Saturn is moving into your seventh house of partnership for a three-year stay. Your closest associates are likely to put increasing demands on you. You are looking for security in partnerships now and can insist on commitment.

Libra (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Libra — Be mindful of unconscious habits that can undermine your confidence early this week. Get ready for a long period of keeping yourself disciplined in regard to health and your daily work habits. You are beginning a phase of life where doing the work is essential. Be prepared for deferred rewards and don’t expect much praise. In a few years, the long-term benefits will start flowing.

Scorpio (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Scorpio — Have a heart-to-heart talk with a friend this week. This is a time when your friends feel like family and you will want their support as you adjust to a shift in energy now. Ambition to achieve validity for your creative self-expression will be a motivating force for the next couple of years. Work and responsibility combined with visionary ideas bring you long lasting rewards.

Sagittarius (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Sagittarius — When feeling a conflict between career, ambitions and home life, use your intuition to know which direction to go. Find a little time toward the end of the week to be alone in nature. You are beginning a long-term focus on your domestic life. Over the next couple of years, you will have to let go of anything that you’ve simply been putting up with.

Capricorn (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Capricorn — You’re likely to get very emotional about your beliefs this week and that could carry over into your career and public reputation. You are beginning a phase of life now where you become more disciplined in your thinking and your everyday activities. You’ll be making long-term changes in your immediate environment to create more security for yourself. Spend time with kindred spirits this weekend.

Aquarius (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Aquarius — Going against your natural tendency to think in terms of the collective, you will be concerned with defining who owns what. You are coming into a long-term period of wanting more personal financial security and being willing to work hard for it. You may be surprised at how much discipline it takes to clearly define and hold on to what you value.

Pisces (Jon Marchione for The Baltimore Banner)

Pisces — When disagreeing with a partner, don’t let your emotions get the best of you. Someone may introduce you to ideas that shake up your point of view. You are coming into a long phase of internal growth. People will see what they want to see in you, but you are becoming stronger in your self-identity and are building a solid foundation for yourself.