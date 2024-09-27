Dr. Seuss once said that “reading can take you places you have never been before.” While that quote is certainly true, Baltimore bookworms luckily won’t have to travel far this weekend to get their literature fix — just to Waverly Main Street.

The Baltimore Book Festival, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, kicks off Friday night and runs through the weekend. As you prepare for a weekend filled with reading and fun, here are several need-to-know details about the event, including where to go, who to see and where to park.

What is the Baltimore Book Festival?

The Baltimore Book Festival is a celebration of one of Baltimore’s most important art forms: literature. It takes a look at the history, present and future of the art form, making it more accessible to readers by connecting them to our area’s authors.

Mayor Kurt Schmoke said his intention was to make Baltimore “the city that reads” during his 1988 inauguration. Seven years later, the first Baltimore Book Festival took place.

The festival is returning this year for the first time since 2019 after it was canceled in 2020, 2021 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When it still didn’t happen in 2023, another book festival temporarily took its place.

Guests from over the years at the Baltimore Book Festival have included names like journalist, critic and media personality Touré, Pulitzer Prize-winner Art Buchwald and “Sex and the City” creator Candace Bushnell.

Who will be at the festival?

According to the Baltimore Book Festival’s website, there will be “over 100 presenting authors and literary personalities,” and will feature Baltimorean authors from across genres. The Banner’s own Leslie Gray Streeter will have a conversation with the founder of Well-Read Black Girl’s Glory Edim. Writer D. Watkins will be with Mike Africa Jr. as they discuss the latter’s book, “On a Move: Philadelphia’s Notorious Bombing and a Native Son’s Lifelong Battle for Justice.” Maryland’s newest Poet Laureate, Lady Brion, will read poetry.

Whether you’re into science fiction, social justice, plants or Baltimore history, there will be plenty of writers at the festival who will be of interest. (And if you’re into music, check out the performance Saturday by local indie artist IAHIAL.)

When is the festival?

An opening reception will kick off the festival Friday at 7 p.m. at Peabody Heights Brewery. The evening will feature performances by the Rhonda Robinson quartet and readings from several Baltimore poets and authors. The festival will continue with dozens of events across eight different locations on Saturday (from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.) and Sunday (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

Where will the festival take place?

The festival will take place throughout Waverly Main Street, which is itself an important piece of Baltimore history: It’s the location of the landmark Waverly Town Hall, where the city’s first professional baseball and football teams played, and also the home of the Waverly branch of the Enoch Pratt Free Library. Local bookstores Normal’s Books & Records, Red Emma’s, Urban Reads and The Book Thing of Baltimore are also located in the area and will take part in the festival.

What is going on at the festival?

The festival will celebrate its silver anniversary by honoring the city’s love of the written word. The weekend-long event will have tons of interactive activities, including panel discussions, writing workshops, poetry readings, author talks and book signings.

Just a sampling: Kazim Ali will share his work “Black Buffalo Woman,” about Maryland’s former Poet Laureate Lucille Clifton. TRed Emma’s will have a reception and mixer for creatives hosted by the Greater Baltimore Cultural Alliance’s Baker Artist Portfolios and BmoreArt. You can attend a talk about the benefit of being an indie writer. And don’t forget the drag queen happy hour.

The full schedule of events can be found here.

I have children. Is there anything for them to do?

Yes, there will be youth-oriented programming on the 30th Street Kids Stage on Saturday and Sunday, beginning at 10:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., respectively. The talks there will feature Carole Boston, John Gallagher, Baltimore Youth Poet Laureate Eriona Birts, and Jessica Montgomery, who will host an interactive public speaking activity for kids.

How much does it cost?

Tickets aren’t required, and all the talks and panels are free. You will need money to purchase food, drinks or books from the local businesses, however.

This weekend looks like it’ll be wet. Any chance the festival will be rescheduled?

No, the festival will be held rain or shine. Events take place both inside and outside, so you can always seek solace in one of the participating businesses.

The dreaded question: What about parking?

There will be street parking in the neighborhood and a parking lot at East 32nd and Barclay streets available starting Saturday afternoon. Be mindful that since this is a city festival, you won’t be the only one looking for a spot. It’s “highly encouraged” that you leave your car at home, if you can. There are several options for public transportation.