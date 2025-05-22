Actor and director Ben Stiller visited Baltimore’s downtown courthouse this week as he reportedly prepares a film project about former U.S. vice president and Maryland Gov. Spiro Agnew.

Agnew resigned the vice presidency on Oct. 10, 1973, after abruptly appearing in what is now called the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse to plead no contest to one count of evading federal income taxes.

It’s been more than four years since it was reported that Stiller was attached to direct an adaptation of MSNBC host Rachel Maddow’s book and podcast “Bag Man,” which focused on the Agnew political scandal.

Agnew’s case was handled in the fifth-floor courtroom that now belongs to Baltimore Circuit Judge Althea M. Handy, who declined to comment Thursday on its history and Stiller’s visit. But a spokesperson for the state judiciary confirmed a visit took place.

“The Maryland Judiciary helped facilitate Mr. Stiller’s visit to the Circuit Court for Baltimore City” after a request was made by the Baltimore Film Office, spokesperson Nick Cavey said.

Officials at the Baltimore Film Office did not immediately return a request for comment. Cavey said court operations weren’t disrupted and Stiller and his team were not permitted to take photographs or videotape inside the building.

In 1973, the Cummings Courthouse building served as a federal courthouse and a post office. The federal courts moved to Lombard Street four years later.

The building has since served as a city circuit courthouse and continues to have a small post office.

Agnew, a Republican from Baltimore, was elected Baltimore County executive in 1962 and in 1966 became governor. He was tapped by Richard Nixon to be vice president, a position he held through his resignation.

At the time Agnew stepped down, he was being investigated in connection with accusations of extortion, bribery and income tax violations, the last related to income received while governor.

“Is it possible for an American Vice President to carry out a criminal enterprise inside the White House and have nobody remember? To have one of the most brazen political bribery scandals in American history play out before the country while nobody’s paying attention?” reads the tagline for Maddow’s podcast. “There’s intrigue. Corruption. Envelopes of cash delivered to the White House. It’s a story that’s not well known, but it probably should be. Especially today.”

It’s been previously reported that the movie is being developed by Focus Features, with a script co-written by Stiller.

Stiller hasn’t had a film screenwriting credit since 2008’s “Tropic Thunder.” He’s most recently been behind Apple TV+’s “Severance” series, which concluded its second season in March.

Courtney Resnick of Cockeysville said she spotted Stiller outside the courthouse while leaving work. She said he was dressed casually and there seemed to be somewhat of a crowd with him.

“I am proud of that because I had just said to a colleague that I don’t think I’d recognize any celebrities in person,” said Resnick, who was not quick enough on the draw to pull out her cellphone and get a picture as she passed by.