Baltimore native Bishme Cromartie wins ‘Project Runway All Stars’

Bishme Cromartie came full circle on Thursday night, winning “Project Runway All Stars.”

The Baltimore native defeated two designers — Laurence Basse and Brittany Allen— in the finale of the Bravo network’s reality TV series. Cromartie dedicated his season to the memory of his older sister Chimere Faye Didley, who died from cancer last year.

In winning this fiercely competitive season, Cromartie, born Bishme Rajiv Patrick Cromartie, was awarded $250,000 in prize money, in addition to a feature in ELLE magazine and a mentorship with the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

Bishme Cromartie, a Baltimore native, won Season 20 of Project Runway on Bravo. (Courtesy of Bravo)

The 32-year-old is the first winner of the show from Maryland since Christian Siriano, now the show’s host, won the competition in its fourth season.

“I can say without question that this really is the most talented group of designers we’ve ever had,” Siriano said in an after-show special episode.

Cromartie, who is currently preparing for his New York Fashion Week Show on Tuesday, could not be immediately reached for comment.

He talked in July about the grief he felt for his sister. “I am honestly still trying to figure it out. I’m experiencing the most beautiful time in my career. And the only person who understands how much this means to me is not physically here with me,” the fashion designer said.

The resilient Cromartie prevailed with consistent head-turning designs and a series of challenge wins.

For those who know him and the story of his Baltimore origins, the win comes as no surprise.

Despite earning high marks at Reginald F. Lewis High School in Hamilton, Cromartie was rejected from the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York.

It was at his late sister’s home where he sobbed about not getting into the famed design school. It was also there that he further homed in on the craft of design — looking at issues of Vogue Italia, where his designs were eventually featured.

He struck early success with Black celebrities such as Jill Scott, K Michelle, and Eva Marcille, who immediately flocked to his Avant-garde style or geometric silhouettes, bold colors, and eye-popping patterns.

Project Runway’s 17th season was a game-changer for Cromartie. It also marked the return of Annapolis-native Siriano, who returned to the show in the role of mentor, which was previously held by Tim Gunn.

Bishme Cromartie, a contestant on Season 20 of Bravo's "Project Runway," works on a design during the episode "Seeing Red." Cromartie won the competition in an episode that aired on Sept. 7, 2023. (Courtesy of Bravo)

Although Cromartie did not win his season — he finished fourth — he became an immediate crowd favorite and built upon his celebrity success with fans including Lizzo, Saweetie and Jennifer Hudson. Now based in Los Angeles, he has excelled running a direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform.

With Thursday’s win, the self-taught designer Cromartie now gives hope to a new crop of young, Black creatives in Baltimore and abroad.

“Bishme Cromartie is a bright beam of light amongst the incredible wealth and breadth of Baltimore’s amazing community of gifted Fashion Design Talent — representing Charm City’s ripple base of incredible creative energy pulsing through the lens of wear — nationally and internationally, with hometown pride,” said Caprece Ann Jackson, a Baltimore-based fashion historian, stylist and fashion events coordinator.

Jackson added that Cromartie’s win was “inspiring Baltimore-based emerging and rising stars,” which will “ripple underground and visibly on our cityscape.”

Dawn Harrell, who teaches about fashion design at the Baltimore Design School, counts Cromartie as a personal friend. In fact, she worked closely with the Project Runway winner to help craft content for her fashion design course, which she said taps into the student’s social and emotional learning.

“From the unique vantage point of being both an educator and a friend to Bishme Cromartie, and considering the broader industry perspective, his victory on Project Runway All Stars resonates as a truly historic moment,” Harrell said. “Bishme’s journey, rooted in our beloved Baltimore, isn’t just a triumph in fashion; it’s a testament to the potential within our community.”

Bishme Cromartie, left, a contestant on Season 20 of Bravo's "Project Runway," works on a design with Rami Kashou during the episode "Coronation Day." Cromartie won the competition in an episode that aired on Sept. 7, 2023. (Courtesy of Bravo)

She added: “He is not only a living icon but a guiding light for our student designers, reaffirming the invaluable impact of our fashion program and proving unequivocally that dreams can thrive right here in the heart of our hometown Baltimore.”

Jody Davis, a Baltimore-based designer who created Maryland First Lady Dawn Flythe Moore’s inauguration ensemble, was quick to praise Cromartie, when reached for comment Friday morning.