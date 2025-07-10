A sequel to “The Devil Wears Prada” without Baltimore native Tracie Thoms?

Oh, don’t be ridiculous, reader. Everybody wants this.

The Baltimore School for the Arts alum confirmed on Instagram on Thursday that she’s back for the beloved dramedy’s sequel in the role of Lily, lead character Andy Sachs’ best friend who has an affinity for Marc Jacobs purses.

“I can finally stop lying to people or changing the subject when they ask me if I’m [in] this. CUZ I AM!! Lily has stuck around for the sequel!! I’m so excited to play in this sandbox again, almost EXACTLY 20 years later!” Thoms wrote on social media.

The film — which will also see original stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci lace up their Chanel boots — is in production and scheduled to hit theaters May 1, 2026, according to Variety. Director David Frankel and screenplay writer Aline Brosh McKenna are back in the same roles as well.

Released in 2006, the fashion-obsessed movie exceeded industry expectations, grossing more than $326 million worldwide thanks to Streep’s delightfully caustic turn as a feared fashion magazine editor and Hathaway’s coming-of-age performance.

Its watchability has also held up over the last two decades, and it just missed the recent New York Times list of readers’ Top 100 movies of the 21st century. (It came in at No. 111.)

Since “Prada,” Thoms has remained active in Hollywood, with roles in movies such as “Death Proof,” “Annie” and “The Basement.” More recently, she played the recurring character Karen Wilson on the Fox first-responders drama, “9-1-1.” Thoms is no stranger to Broadway either, with roles in “Rent” and “Falsettos.”

In 2021, Thoms looked back on “Prada” with E! News, saying she still has to watch the movie whenever she stumbles upon it on TV: “I’m like, ‘Well, guess this is happening now. Again.’”

Actors: they’re just like us.