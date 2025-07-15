When it comes to making great television, Maryland knows how to represent.

From comedies to dramas, natives of the Old Line State earned nominations across the board for the 2025 Emmy Awards, which were announced Tuesday. Here are the local actors gaining national acclaim who established themselves right here. And tune in to CBS and Paramount+ on Sept. 14 to see if any of them take home the trophy.

Shawn Hatosy

Hailing from Ijamsville, Shawn Hatosy grew up in Frederick County and graduated from Linganore High School. His Emmy nomination is for guest actor in a drama for his role in “The Pitt” as Dr. Jack Abbott, the rugged night-shift attending. The HBO Max series had the nation at the edge of their seats, with each episode representing an hour in a 15-hour shift at the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center. Hatosy plays Abbott as highly competent, yet daring in the face of unforeseen emergencies.

Parker Posey

Jason Isaacs, left, and Parker Posey as Timothy and Victoria Ratliff in Season 3 of "The White Lotus." (Fabio Lovino/HBO)

Parker Posey, born in Baltimore, plays an elite Southern belle who’s a little too dependent on a lorazepam prescription in the third season of “The White Lotus.” The indie film queen, who grew up in Louisiana, is nominated for supporting actress in a drama for her role as Victoria Ratliff. Though “The White Lotus” follows a star-studded cast around a luxury resort in Taiwan, it was Posey’s iconic lines that stole the show.

Natasha Rothwell

Natasha Rothwell has played Belinda Lindsey in all three seasons of "The White Lotus." (Fabio Lovino/HBO)

In another win for “The White Lotus” cast, Natasha Rothwell is nominated in the same category as Posey: best supporting actress in a drama. May the best Marylander win! Rothwell reprised her role as Belinda Lindsey for the second time in the anthology series, further exploring her character’s wants and desires. Even though she was a military brat who moved around often, Rothwell graduated from Westlake High School in Charles County and later got her theatre degree from the University of Maryland, College Park.

Tramell Tillman

Tramell Tillman as Seth Milchick on "Severance." (Apple TV+)

In his breakout role on Apple TV+‘s “Severance,” Tramell Tillman crafted the role of Mr. Seth Milchick, the corporatized antagonist of the Severed Floor. Tillman grew up in Largo and graduated from Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Prince George’s County. Although he originally wanted to be an orthopedic surgeon, he later found acting, which is lucky for us: Tillman is nominated for best supporting actor in a drama.

Jon Bernthal

Jon Bernthal as Mikey Berzatto in "The Bear." (FX)

For the third year in a row, Jon Bernthal is nominated for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for his role in FX’s “The Bear.” The actor was born in Washington, D.C., but raised in Cabin John. Another Maryland connection? He’s the star of “We Own This City,” the 2022 HBO series about the corruption in Baltimore’s Gun Trace Task Force, based on a book of the same name by Banner reporter Justin Fenton.

Honorable mentions

Lisa Ann Walter and Larry Owens

Best comedy series hopeful “Abbott Elementary” features two Maryland-based actors. Lisa Ann Walter, who plays the quippy teacher Melissa Schemmenti, grew up in Silver Spring. Larry Owens, born and raised in East Baltimore, is in a supporting role as sneakerhead Zach, the boyfriend of teacher Jacob Hill (Chris Perfetti).

Robyn Dixon

After her time on Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” Robyn Dixon set her sights on a different reality show: “The Traitors.” This season is nominated for best reality or competition program. While Dixon was not the first housewife to be eliminated, she was “murdered” in Episode 5 despite being a “faithful.”