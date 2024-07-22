Fans of “Homicide: Life on the Street,” rejoice: NBC announced Monday that the series and its TV movie finale will be available to stream in full on Peacock beginning Aug. 19.

The police drama series ran for seven seasons and 122 episodes. Based on David Simon’s book “Homicide: A Year on the Killing Streets,” the show followed fictional detectives in the Baltimore Police Department’s homicide unit.

Praised for the acting and realistic depiction of detective work (the show was filmed on location in Baltimore), “Homicide” received several accolades including Writers Guild of America awards, several Peabodys, and a handful of Emmy Awards, including lead actor in a drama series for Andre Braugher, who played Detective Frank Pembleton.

The series, which aired from 1993 to 1999, had been unavailable to watch on any streaming platforms, but a post on X from David Simon in June hinted that an announcement could be coming soon.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“Word is that NBC has managed to finally secure the music rights necessary to sell Homicide: Life On The Streets” to a streaming platform,” Simon wrote. “Andre [Braugher], Richard [Belzer], Yaphet [Kotto], Ned [Beatty], and so many others who labored on that wonderful show on both sides of the camera will soon regain a full share of their legacy. Stay tuned for more details.”

The news of the show’s availability is also bittersweet, as all four actors Simon named have died in the last four years. Braugher, whose Pembleton was considered the signature role of the show, passed from lung cancer in December at 61 years old. Richard Belzer who played John Munch, died in February 2023 at age 78. Munch was one of the show’s primary characters, and eventually became a series regular on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” after “Homicide’s” cancellation. Yaphet Kotto and Ned Beatty both died in 2021.

In a post on X on Monday about an interview he gave to the recently launched “Homicide: Life On The Set” podcast, Simon gave shoutouts to “Homicide” showrunners “Tom Fontana, Barry Levinson and others who were the architects of this great drama, and who had the patience and generosity to teach so many of us how to tell a story that matters on television.”