A 19th-century, coming-of-age adventure based on a bestselling novel. An anime action series starring a supernatural teenage girl. A gritty HBO crime drama led by Emmy winner Mark Ruffalo.

If you’re in search of your next TV binge-watch, we’re here to help. And while these new shows couldn’t look more different from each other, their credits reveal a commonality: Baltimore musicians are helping to bring these stories to life.

Dcember Moon, ‘Iyanu’

Andrew Johnson, a.k.a. Dcember Moon, and his collective of Baltimore music producers always envisioned writing the next big rap hit. But a chance encounter on a Megabus ride from New York to Charm City introduced Johnson to TV producer Chrystal Williams.

“She said, ‘I like your energy, and one day I’m gonna have something for you,’” Johnson said.

That project turned out to be “Iyanu,” an animated series based on a Nigerian graphic novel by Roye Okupe. The Cartoon Network/HBO Max show, which debuted in April, follows the title character as she discovers her superpowers. Voiced by an all-African cast, “Iyanu” has found an audience by blending action and humor with the mystical.

Andrew “Dcember Moon” Johnson, right, and the Blakwater production team work on music for an episode of the anime series “Iyanu.“ (Sino)

In the studio, Johnson and his Blakwater production crew would review everything from fight scenes to quieter moments of exploration with episode directors and writers. They then built songs with drums and instruments from the African diaspora to match the on-screen mood.

“The music is euphoric. It’s energy. It’s authentic. I don’t want to compare it to Wakanda, ‘Black Panther,’ but you get those high-energy drum scenes, similar to that film,” Johnson said.

Like “Black Panther,” “Iyanu” has more story to tell, with Johnson and his team providing the music. “Iyanu: The Age of Wonders,” the first of two full-length movies, premieres Aug. 30 on Cartoon Network and HBO Max, while the series’ second season will debut in 2026. The second film is currently in production.

Guy Routte, ‘Washington Black’

Guy Routte’s job, on the other hand, is a reminder that some behind-the-scenes roles don’t require an instrument at all.

Routte, a New York native who moved to Baltimore four years ago, is a music supervisor for “Washington Black,” a new Hulu series based on the acclaimed 2018 novel of the same name that premiered in July. The imaginative tale — executive-produced by star and Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown — centers on George Washington “Wash” Black, whose scientific prowess leads the 11-year-old on a hero’s journey around the world.

Routte worked with the showrunners to select the music that plays during a given scene. The goal is to accentuate the storytelling by choosing sounds that heighten the atmosphere, tone and mood.

Much of a music supervisor’s job comes down to the details. Given “Washington Black” is a period piece, it’s up to Routte to ensure the music accurately reflects the time. He runs down some examples: “What instruments were available in 1830? Now it’s 1835, what kind of music would they be playing?”

Being on the “Washington Black” set has opened Routte’s eyes to other possibilities behind the camera.

“I’ve been really fortunate to have a deeper look into the process of filmmaking and to see … how things are done and how you make this magic happen,” he said. “It’s really exciting as I venture deeper into the film world in other capacities, but this was my way in.”

Dan Deacon, ‘Task’

As fans wonder if Dan Deacon will announce a follow-up album to 2020’s “Mystic Familiar,” the Baltimore multihyphenate’s successful pivot to composing TV and film scores continues with “Task,” the HBO Max miniseries debuting Sept. 7.

“Task,” from Brad Ingelsby, creator of the Emmy-winning “Mare of Easttown,” stars Mark Ruffalo as an FBI agent who must take down the man responsible for a string of violent robberies in Philadelphia.

Deacon did not respond to a request for comment but did recently share the series’ trailer on his social media accounts. The moody clip pairs austere piano with the familiar guitar chords and vocals of Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here,” setting the table for what could be the next series to spark endless conversations by the water cooler.

While Deacon’s next project has yet to be announced, he’s certainly been busy. Aside from scoring the Marvel smash hit “Venom: The Last Dance” and Netflix’s “Rez Ball” last year, Deacon also reminded locals he hasn’t gone Hollywood — both singing the National Anthem at an Orioles game and headlining WTMD’s First Thursday festival in July.