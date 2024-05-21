The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Jamie Costello has been reporting the news for WMAR 2 News in the Baltimore region for nearly four decades. The station announced he would retire from TV news next month, after 37 years.

Costello grew up in Rosedale and has anchored the 5 6 and 11 p.m. news for years. His last day will be June 14, according to WMAR’s News Director Kelly Groft.

In a note to the station’s staff, Groft said Costello’s retirement was the “end of an era.”

“He has given so much of his heart to us here at WMAR. But what he has given the community is even greater,” Groft wrote. “The voice he has given so many people, the stories he has told, the lives he has changed, and the friends he has made along the way are far too many to count.”

In a segment announcing his retirement, Costello thank Groft, his colleagues and his family.

“To everyone I told a story about, thank you for sharing your words,” Costello said in an emotional segment. He said he stabbed himself in the thumb with a pen to keep from crying.

Costello said he was taking a job with WSSC Water, a utility that serves the D.C. suburbs. He joins a string of recent high-profile Baltimore television journalists retiring, including Tim Tooten and Jayne Miller, both from WBAL-TV.

WMAR is Baltimore’s local ABC affiliate station and is based in Towson.