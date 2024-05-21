Jamie Costello has been reporting the news for WMAR 2 News in the Baltimore region for nearly four decades. The station announced he would retire from TV news next month, after 37 years.

Costello grew up in Rosedale and has anchored the 5 6 and 11 p.m. news for years. His last day will be June 14, according to WMAR’s News Director Kelly Groft.

In a note to the station’s staff, Groft said Costello’s retirement was the “end of an era.”

“He has given so much of his heart to us here at WMAR. But what he has given the community is even greater,” Groft wrote. “The voice he has given so many people, the stories he has told, the lives he has changed, and the friends he has made along the way are far too many to count.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

In a segment announcing his retirement, Costello thank Groft, his colleagues and his family.

“To everyone I told a story about, thank you for sharing your words,” Costello said in an emotional segment. He said he stabbed himself in the thumb with a pen to keep from crying.

Read More

‘The Office’ reboot is about a dying newspaper. I’m not laughing.

Royal Farms wins best gas station food, which is a thing, apparently

Costello said he was taking a job with WSSC Water, a utility that serves the D.C. suburbs. He joins a string of recent high-profile Baltimore television journalists retiring, including Tim Tooten and Jayne Miller, both from WBAL-TV.

WMAR is Baltimore’s local ABC affiliate station and is based in Towson.

Cody Boteler

cody.boteler@thebaltimorebanner.com

Cody Boteler

Cody Boteler is a reporter on The Banner’s Express Desk, reporting on breaking news, trending stories and interesting things in and around Baltimore. His work has appeared in The Baltimore Sun, USA TODAY, Baltimore magazine and others.

More from Cody Boteler

Angel Reese joins ownership of new D.C. women’s soccer team

Possible human remains found at Baltimore County recycling center

More From The Banner

Maryland hospitals took money from poor patients. Why haven’t they paid them back?

Joanna Meade reads aloud love letters from the 1920's in the sun room of her home on February 27, 2024. The letters were found inside of a wall during a renovation.

Secret in the walls: Hidden letters reveal love, lust, scandal in 1920s Baltimore society

Illustration shows black geometric fragments falling from the sky, partially obscuring the faint outline of Key Bridge central span. In the background a sunrise starts to illuminate the darkness.

Grieving my brother and the Key Bridge

Sheila Dixon, a ‘filthy’ street and residents who want politicians to put up or shut up