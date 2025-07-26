Jonathan Hugendubler walked aimlessly around The Brass Tap on West Mount Royal Avenue on Friday night to keep from revealing he was holding on to a major television spoiler.

It wasn’t an iconic death of a “Game of Thrones” character or a connection gone bust on “Love Island.” He weathered the excitement and groans as family and friends watched his face on every television screen in the bar as he participated in the final episode of “Jeopardy!” as it closed its 41st season.

“I really felt like, OK, if I could just hold this in for like 10 more minutes, then I’m good,” said Hugendubler, who’s from central Pennsylvania.

Hugendubler, who found himself in the negative for part of the episode, made a comeback. Or it might be more accurate to say the comeback of comebacks. With the Final Jeopardy question, Hugendubler ended super champion Scott Riccardi’s 16-day reign on the show, clasping his hands in front of his mouth when he realized he was the new champ.

“I just couldn’t believe it. It didn’t really sink in. I was just completely overwhelmed,” Hugendubler said.

The Final Jeopardy answer? “According to one obituary, in 1935 he owned 13 magazines, 8 radio stations, 2 movie companies and $56 million in real estate.”

Hugendubler and contestant Charlotte Cooper correctly responded “Who is William Randolph Hearst?” and the new champion won $23,601.

The episode was filmed in May, which meant Hugendubler had to keep the win under wraps until it aired July 25.

Barry Lowenthal, general manager and owner of The Brass Tap Baltimore, was “blown away” when Hugendubler told him he taped an episode of the game show. He never knew anyone who was on “Jeopardy!” before and was certain they had to have a watch party for their once-a-week trivia host.

Jonathan Hugendubler hosts a trivia playoff at Crossbar in Federal Hill in 2023. (Courtesy of Jonathan Hugendubler)

“I know it’s a very long and cumbersome process to even get considered to be on the actual show,” said Lowenthal, who credits Hugendubler with having a “quiet charisma” about him.

Hugendubler is a trivia host at two pizza joints in Baltimore, along with The Brass Tap, through Charm City Entertainment. He’s also an adjunct professor at Carroll Community College and an adjunct lecturer at McDaniel College.

He started getting into trivia in 2014, and every year or so he’d take the initial “Jeopardy!” test that all aspiring contestants must pass for show consideration. It wasn’t until last year that he advanced in the process. He heard from a producer one very rainy day in March.

After the call, he geared up his preparations. He participated in more trivia, took different tests, tried to get buzzer practice and listened to LeBron James’ postgame speech from Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals hundreds of times.

“I just knew I had this one opportunity to put everything I had into it,” Hugendubler said.

But he also had a wedding to help plan. His wedding.

Nonetheless, his fiancée, Kate Flores, was along for the ride as he prepared, helping where she could. Sometimes that meant swapping their favorite albums or podcasts during road trips for flash card studying.

Flores admits she had to reconcile with herself at times when mildly upset that they couldn’t watch television or hang out as consistently as before so he could study. But it did afford her more time to hang out with girlfriends.

“I like to think I was supportive enough because he did manage to win,” Flores joked.

The couple, who met nearly nine years ago volunteering at a small orchestra, enjoy Baltimore’s trivia scene together and are expected to tie the knot in late August.

Flores joined Hugendubler’s parents and uncle for the live tapings in Los Angeles. Watching from the audience was nerve-wracking, Flores said. She and Hugendubler’s relatives sat shoulder to shoulder with other families who wanted their loved ones to win.

“It was very sobering to realize not everyone will go home happy,” Flores said.

Flores added that, while everyone couldn’t be in person at the show, Hugendubler had a village behind him.

“We are excited for Jonathan and will be rooting him on when the show returns in September,” said Cheryl Knauer, a spokesperson for McDaniel College, where Hugendubler has been teaching since 2023.

Hugendubler gets to be the champion for the next couple of months. He will return to Los Angeles for another taping on Aug. 6 to spearhead the 42nd season.

And he’ll be back with more than enough time to get ready for his wedding on Aug. 23. He can now vow through sickness, health and “Jeopardy!”