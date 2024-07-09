The Apple+ series “Lady in the Lake” spent more than three months filming around Baltimore. Beyond publicity for the city, the production brought cash and jobs to the area, Gov. Wes Moore said Tuesday.

The production used the state’s Film Production Activity Tax Credit, an incentive of the Maryland Film Office that helps attract productions to film on location in the state and provides refundable tax credits for certain costs incurred during filming.

“By asserting Maryland’s leadership in television, we will create jobs, drive growth, and unleash our state’s full potential,” Moore said in a statement.

According to Moore’s office, “Lady in the Lake” meant:

1,132 jobs in Maryland during production.

Goods and services purchased from 2,456 local businesses.

More than 32,000 hotel room nights paid for at local lodging establishments.

A total economic impact of $100 million on the state.

“Baltimore is one of the best cities to film in,” said Baltimore Film Office Director Debbie Donaldson Dorsey.

“Lady in the Lake,” based on the 2019 novel by New York Times bestselling author — and Baltimore resident — Laura Lippman, will premiere on July 19. The limited series, set and filmed in Baltimore, stars Academy Award-winner Natalie Portman and Emmy nominee Moses Ingram, a Baltimore native and Baltimore School for the Arts alum.

The show will premiere with two episodes on Friday, July 19, followed by new episodes every Friday through Aug. 23.

Apple TV+ gives this synopsis of the miniseries: “When the disappearance of a young girl grips the city of Baltimore on Thanksgiving 1966, the lives of two women converge on a fatal collision course. Maddie Schwartz (Portman), is a Jewish housewife seeking to shed a secret past and reinvent herself as an investigative journalist, and Cleo Johnson (Ingram), is a mother navigating the political underbelly of Black Baltimore while struggling to provide for her family. Their disparate lives seem parallel at first, but when Maddie becomes fixated on Cleo’s mystifying death, a chasm opens that puts everyone around them in danger. From visionary director Alma Har’el, ‘Lady in the Lake’ emerges as a feverish noir thriller and an unexpected tale of the price women pay for their dreams.”