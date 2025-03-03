If there’s one thing nearly all Marylanders are proud of, it’s being from Maryland. Just ask a transplant if they’ve ever encountered a state flag as much as they have here.

The hometown pride extends to TV consumption, and right now, there’s no shortage of actors who once called Maryland home. If you’re in search of a new show and want to support one of our own, check out these notable examples — and let us know in the comments who we missed.

‘The White Lotus’

Airs 9 p.m Sundays on HBO; streams on Max

Natasha Rothwell as Belinda Lindsey in the premiere episode of the third season of “The White Lotus.” (Fabio Lovino/HBO)

HBO’s modern society-skewering whodunit has found a devoted audience thanks in large part to its memorable and idiosyncratic characters — two of which are played by actors with Maryland ties in the anthology’s third season.

After just three episodes, Baltimore-born actress Parker Posey has already emerged as a fan favorite for her portrayal of Victoria Ratliff, a benzos-popping mom who distrusts everyone outside of her family. Her one-liners are filling a void left by the absence of Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya McQuoid.

“We’re a normal family, you’ll see,” Posey says in her character’s elongated Southern drawl. Cue the unsettling foreshadowing.

And Natasha Rothwell is back for a second stint at a White Lotus resort. The University of Maryland, College Park alum, who brought much-needed heart to the series’ first season, reprises her Emmy-nominated role as hotel masseuse Belinda Lindsey.

What critics are saying: “Now that Belinda is experiencing a tiny taste of the good life, Rothwell is able [to] bring more comedy into her performance. … Posey goes full comic relief with her loopy-snooty Victoria; the actress’ take on a North Carolina drawl is an amusingly bizarre choice.” ( Entertainment Weekly )

‘Severance’

New episodes drop Thursdays at 9 p.m.

Adam Scott, left, as Mark Scout and Tramell Tillman as Seth Milchick on “Severance.” (Apple TV+)

Ben Stiller’s oddball workplace thriller is Apple TV+’s breakout hit, earning rave reviews as well as 14 Emmy nominations and two wins since its 2022 debut. The series, now in its second season, boasts an impressive ensemble that includes Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette and Christopher Walken.

But Tramell Tillman, who grew up in the Prince George’s County suburb of Largo, has been pegged as its “creepy standout” for his portrayal of office manager Seth Milchick.

And to think, Tillman was once told a Hollywood career might not be in his future.

“I was an extra in ‘The Wire’ but was too young to watch the episode because it was so gritty. But I was told I would never make it as an actor,” he told an online magazine a few years ago. Fans of ”Severance” are surely happy he ignored the naysayers.

Up next: Tillman heads to the big screen for a role in Tom Cruise’s next blockbuster, “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning,” in theaters on May 23.

‘Suits LA’

Airs 9 p.m Sundays on NBC; streams next day on Peacock

Lex Scott Davis as Erica Rollins in the second episode of “Suits LA.” (NBC)

Numerous TV series earned an unexpected second life during the pandemic, but “Suits” is the binge-watched champion. The legal drama, which ran on USA from 2011 to 2019 (and featured Meghan Markle as a cast member), broke streaming records in 2023 with 57.7 billion minutes of viewing on Netflix, per Nielsen.

The belated success led to a new NBC spinoff, “Suits LA,” which debuted Feb. 23 and whose cast includes Baltimore-born actress Lex Scott Davis. The Roland Park Country School graduate plays Erica Rollins, an ambitious attorney at the fictional law firm.

Did you know? Davis’ first major role came in 2016’s Lifetime biopic “Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart.” She depicted the Grammy Award-winning R&B singer — another entertainer with a local connection. (Braxton is from Severn in Anne Arundel County.)

‘Abbott Elementary’

Airs Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. on ABC; streams on Hulu and ABC.com

Lisa Ann Walter, left, as Melissa Schemmenti and Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues on “Abbott Elementary.” (Gilles Mingasson/Disney)

It doesn’t get more South Philly than Melissa Schemmenti in “Abbott Elementary,” but the actress behind the take-no-guff school teacher grew up in Montgomery County.

Silver Spring native Lisa Ann Walter has been a regular cast member of the celebrated ensemble since the ABC series’ 2021 debut.

“It was a beautiful place to learn to be a performer,” Walter told students at her high school alma mater, Montgomery Blair, on a return visit in 2023.

In January, ABC announced that the mockumentary, which has been nominated for 24 Emmys and won four, was renewed for a fifth season.

Coming soon

Be on the lookout for Baltimore’s Gabby Samone, a contestant on the new season of “American Idol.” Promos for the show, which kicks off March 9 at 8 p.m. on ABC, see the Edmondson-Westside High School graduate’s audition garnering high praise from judge Lionel Richie.

Meanwhile, Penn Badgley — who grew up in Virginia and Washington state but was born in Baltimore — will soon return in “You,” the Netflix thriller in which the former “Gossip Girl” star plays creepy serial killer Joe Goldberg. The fifth and final season drops April 24. We know Cardi B will be tuned in.

Bonus

It doesn’t include an actor that hails from our region, but CBS’ “Beyond the Gates” — the first new daytime soap opera on network TV in more than 25 years — takes place in Fairmont Crest, a fictitious gated community almost certainly set in Prince George’s County. Read why columnist Leslie Gray Streeter is already on board.