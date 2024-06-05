The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

That didn’t take long.

Less than two months after news broke that Robyn Dixon would not be returning to “Real Housewives of Potomac,” the reality television star has landed a new on-screen role with “The Traitors.” She’ll join 20 other celebs such as Dorinda Medley (“The Real Housewives of New York City”), Chrishell Stause (“Selling Sunset”), Bob Harper (“The Biggest Loser”) and Bob The Drag Queen (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”).

The American version of the Peacock show, which is entering its third season, places reality stars in a Scottish castle where they compete in various challenges for a cash prize. But there’s a catch. A handful are chosen in secret to be “Traitors” with the goal of “killing” off their other competitors. It’s a cat and mouse game that oftentimes results in spirited reads, calculated attacks and good old fashion backstabbing. With her experience on “Potomac,” Dixon will fit in just fine.

In April, Dixon on an episode of her podcast “Reasonably Shady” that she was “fired” and the change was “a network decision.”

Dixon, who has deep Baltimore connections, is married to former NBA player Juan Dixon. Her husband, who is the nephew of former Baltimore mayor Sheila Dixon, was fired as Coppin State University’s head basketball coach last year due to the team not winning enough games. He was also indirectly involved in a lawsuit filed by a former player claiming that a member of the program blackmailed and sexually assaulted him and that the school failed to protect student athletes. A judge dismissed the university and Juan Dixon from the lawsuit last July.

Robyn Dixon has also announced plans for a skin care studio — investing in facial franchise company GLO30. That is set to be based in Columbia.

As for “The Traitors,” Dixon has been mum on social media about being part of this coming season. Peacock hasn’t yet said when season three will premiere.

Baltimore Banner reporter Taji Burris contributed to this story.