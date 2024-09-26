Terran “TK” Foster, one of two Maryland-based contestants on the season of “Survivor” that’s currently airing, was voted off the island by his fellow castaways during Wednesday night’s episode.

“No worries, no worries,” he said to his tribe after he was voted off. “Hold it down, y’all.”

As the credits rolled on the episode, Foster said voting him off was “a great move, I can’t be mad.”

But, he added, the team must not value winning much if they voted him off so early.

He is the second person to be voted off this season. Jon Lovett, a co-founder of Crooked Media and former speechwriter for Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, was voted off during the season premiere.

Foster joined Gabe Ortis, the other Marylander on the show, and 16 other contestants for a chance to win $1 million and the title of sole survivor. Ortis is based in Baltimore; Foster is based in Prince George’s County.

The two Marylanders developed a “bromance” on their tribe, called Tuku, according to other castmates on Wednesday night. Foster and Ortis bonded over Maryland and Baltimore — Foster at one point mentioned he went to Towson University.

Ortis has hosted radio shows in Baltimore, including “Two Way Talk” on WEAA. He was also hired as a campaign spokesperson for Sheila Dixon during her failed mayoral bid in 2023.

In a video introducing himself, Foster said he was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease called FSGS. Multiple doctors told him he wouldn’t survive, Foster said.

The season filmed earlier this year, between May and June. It airs on CBS networks and is available for streaming on Paramount+.

Correction: This story has been updated to correct the number of contestants cast on the “Survivor” season that’s currently airing.