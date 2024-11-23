Don’t call it a comeback!

Fans of TV’s “Real Housewives of Potomac” were shocked when Dr. Wendy Osefo, a cast member for the last four seasons famously known for her four academic degrees and her Johns Hopkins University professorship, was quitting academia.

However, less than a year after leaving the Hopkins School of Education, Osefo announced that she has returned to the classroom. She shared on social media this week that she had accepted a distinguished visiting professorship at Wesleyan University, an elite liberal arts school in Middletown, Connecticut.

Some fans were quick to speculate online that Osefo’s future on the Maryland-based reality television show could be coming to an end. But alas, the popular housewife has been teaching since the start of this fall and will end her time at Wesleyan at the conclusion of this semester.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

So, it’s safe to assume that her time at Wesleyan this fall will not be featured on the next season of Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Potomac,” which usually films from April through August.

The course that Osefo is leading is a discussion-based weekly seminar that, according to the Wesleyan website, explores “the ways in which reality television can help us reflect on how different social identifiers such as race, skin complexion, and ethnicity operate within American culture.”

The course description continues, “While reality television can be labeled as an innocuous pastime, its importance and impact in American culture cannot be overlooked or denied.”

Osefo, who shared the news on her Instagram account this week, is excited about the position. But that enthusiasm didn’t stop her from throwing some potential shade on her old employer, Johns Hopkins.

“I didn’t feel like people saw the value in what I brought to the institution,” she told Black Enterprise. “But for Wesleyan, as much prestige as they have, to see me and to say, ‘Not only do we want you, but we want you to have the title of Distinguished Professor,’ I was like, this is a sign.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

As it happens, this is not Wesleyan’s first experience with a real housewife.

Bozoma “Boz” Saint John, a newcomer on the current season of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” graduated from the liberal arts university in 1999. Maybe she’ll give Osefo a tour of campus before she starts?