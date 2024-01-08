With University of Maryland alum Natasha Rothwell and Baltimore native Parker Posey announced as cast members, the third season of “The White Lotus” will have an undeniable Maryland connection.

The bulk of the new cast for the hit HBO dramedy was recently announced, including Rothwell’s return to the series as Belinda.

Rothwell, who attended the University of Maryland at College Park and is also known for her role as Kelli on HBO’s “Insecure,” will be joined by scene-stealer Posey, known as “Queen of the Indies” for her work in smaller films.

Though Posey grew up in Louisiana and Mississippi, she was actually born in Baltimore; Posey’s mother, Lynda, was a chef, and her father, Chris Posey, owned a car dealership.

Each season of “The White Lotus” follows a new group of guests at the eponymous resort property, with the first two installments taking place in Hawaii and Italy, respectively. Little is known about the third season other than the show will be set in Thailand and production will begin in February.

“This show is a powerhouse of talent and beauty,” said Thea Washington, a Baltimore-based casting director who has worked on projects for Disney, HBO, Netflix and BBC. “As someone who’s seen the ups and downs of this industry, believe me when I say ‘White Lotus 3′ is the show everyone is talking about. … It’s not just good TV; it’s a vivid, suspenseful journey.”

“I’m excited to see what happens in the new season, which characters are going to be added and their personalities and story arcs,” said Washington, who is particularly excited to see what Posey will bring to the project.

The first two seasons have been like “watching a master class in acting every episode with the actor ensemble,” Washington added. The state’s connection to the anthology will only make the show better, she said.

“‘White Lotus 3′ is more than just a series, it’s a testament to the incredible talent we’ve got coming out of Maryland,” she said. “Speaking as a Baltimore native, this show hits different. It’s a blend of suspenseful storytelling, stunning locations and acting that’ll leave you speechless.”

The “White Lotus” series has been a critical success for HBO. The first season received 20 Emmy nominations and 10 wins. The second season, which ended in December 2022, earned 23 Emmy nominations, including best drama series. This year’s Emmys will be broadcast Jan. 15 on Fox.

You’ll have to wait a little longer to see Season 3, too: Initially expected for a 2024 release, HBO chief executive Casey Bloys said in November the project would be delayed until 2025.

John-John Williams IV is a diversity, equity and inclusion reporter at The Baltimore Banner. 

