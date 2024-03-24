The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

It’s technically spring but with the constant ricochet between beautiful sunny days and cold rainy spells, winter sicknesses are still out in full force. And when you are feeling under the weather, the last thing you want to do is cook.

For those of us in Anne Arundel County, there are plenty of options to consider for your next chicken soup craving that don’t involve adding water to a can of Campbell’s. Down-home Latin, Greek, Vietnamese, Italian and Jewish restaurants have just the dish to warm your tummy and put you back on the road to recovery.

Sin Fronteras Café

2129 Forest Drive, Annapolis

Chicken tortilla soup from Sin Fronteras Café. (Robin Daumit)

The unique flavors at Sin Fronteras Café — and swoon-worthy margaritas — are derived from authentic Mexican cooking, fused with a bit of Peru, El Salvador and Honduras. They are so dedicated to fusion flavors that the restaurant declined being featured on Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” because the production team wanted to wrongly characterize their cafe as “Tex-Mex.”

The 16-ounce chicken tortilla soup, simmered low and slow with whole chicken, tomatoes and other fresh ingredients, makes for a hearty dish with Latin flair. Each serving is topped with sour cream, cheese, avocado, fresh herbs and tortilla strips. It arrived home from takeout still warmly delicious to the last spoonful.

Double T Diner

12 Defense St., Annapolis (plus other locations)

Greek avgolemono chicken soup from Double T Diner. (Robin Daumit)

Double T Diner is a throwback to homestyle cooking at your neighborhood diner. Named after two Greek partners whose names start with T, the eatery, which dates to the 1950s, has an extensive breakfast-to-dinner menu of homestyle comfort food, along with traditional Greek specialties.

They offer three styles of chicken soup, so I opted for the Greek avgolemono chicken soup (served only on Sundays) in a quart size to-go container. Piping hot, it had a rich chicken broth, ditalini pasta, celery, carrots, lemon, fresh herbs and plenty of chicken — all the flavors the owners’ beloved Yia Yias would have passed down to them.

Chick & Ruth’s

165 Main St., Annapolis

Matzo ball soup from Chick & Ruth’s. (Robin Daumit)

Chick & Ruth’s has been a mainstay in the Annapolis area for more than 50 years. Their New York-style deli recipes date back to the mom-and-pop days when Main Street Annapolis was dotted with family-owned businesses whose relatives often lived above them.

When I arrived to pick up my carryout, I was greeted by the young and vibrant staff of the ever-busy, iconic spot in Maryland’s capital. Quickly distracted from my to-go mission, I was taken by the nostalgia of photo-covered walls showing decades of famous politicians that once dined on the eatery’s comfort food while in the middle of their demanding, sometimes history-changing workweek.

For real matzo ball soup, a.k.a. Jewish penicillin, stop by Chick & Ruth’s for the unbeatable long-simmered chicken stock, celery, carrots, and herby soup topped with a gigantic matzo ball.

NAM’S PHO

1015 Bay Ridge Ave., Annapolis

Pho chicken/pho ga soup from NAM'S PHO. (Robin Daumit)

NAM’S PHO is the real deal when it comes to authentic, health-conscious, modern Vietnamese cooking. You can expect made-from-scratch traditional cuisine at this family-owned restaurant.

My order of pho chicken/pho ga soup (with a choice of white or dark meat) was impressively packaged. All three elements of the soup — broth, rice noodles with chicken, and toppings of fresh Thai basil, jalapeños, crisp bean sprouts and sliced lime — were in separate containers, ensuring the utmost freshness for a takeout hot soup experience.

The broth tasted of a low and slow simmer of chicken stock with herbs that clearly did not come from a can or bouillon. My son Omar Daumit, the executive chef of Ken’s Creative Kitchen, told me that NAM’S PHO is a restaurant where many local chefs come to dine on their off-hours. I can certainly see why.

Pasticcio Fresh Italian Kitchen

150 Jennifer Road, Suite F, Annapolis

Pasticcio Fresh Italian Kitchen’s chicken noodle soup. (Robin Daumit)

Pasticcio Fresh Italian Kitchen has served Italian-born recipes to the Annapolis area for several years. The carefully chosen location — close to business offices, the Westfield Annapolis Mall and Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center — has a particular purpose: providing familiar Italian food to in-a-rush Annapolitans.

While pizza is a favored dine-in or carryout option at Pasticcio and their pasta dishes are extensive, my hearty bowl of chicken noodle soup did not disappoint.

A flavorful, creamy chicken broth loaded with chicken and small-cut pasta, celery, onions and carrots, with a large hard-crust roll served on the side, was ready at my arrival. Now my only task? To go home and feel better.

Robin Daumit is an Annapolis-based freelancer who has appeared on several Food Network competitions, along with PBS’ “The Great American Recipe,” and the content creator behind @WhiskandDine.