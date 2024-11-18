Anne Arundel County is filled with mouthwatering local spots, from bustling fine dining on Main Street in Annapolis to the family-owned craft kitchens near the Bay.

That is, if you know where to find them.

Here at The Banner we refuse to waste your time with mediocre meals, so we went to the experts of the Anne Arundel food scene: the chefs.

In our latest exploration of where chefs eat when they’re off the clock, we looked at the can’t-miss eateries in Anne Arundel.

Frank Copeland, executive chef of Carrol’s Creek Cafe

The Annapolis area is not known for its Vietnamese food. Yet Frank Copeland, executive chef of Carrol’s Creek Cafe, finds he’s grown attached to the vibrant Southeast Asian flavors at Nam’s Pho. The spot at 1015 Bay Ridge Ave., named for the owners’ three sons — Nicholas, Aidan and Mason — offers a variety of pho and other Vietnamese classics, including bun, or bowls of vermicelli noodles; and com, also known as Jasmine rice platters.

“It’s by default the best Vietnamese food I’ve been able to find [in Anne Arundel],” Copeland said.

Nam’s Pho serves a takeaway of the chef’s special silky eggplant sauteed with garlic, ginger and spicy sauce. (Matti Gellman / The Baltimore Banner)

What makes Nam’s Pho special? The brightness, Copeland said. “It’s the use of lime, cilantro and mint,” he added, to magnify the taste of the fresh produce.

The family-owned restaurant understands how to use warm spices — cinnamon and clove — to replicate the meals Copeland’s adored on visits to Southeast Asia, where he travels at least once a year. Nam’s beef short rib is one of his favorites, though he often opts for the brisket, listed as No. 35 on the menu. “The broth’s delicious and usually piping hot,” he said.

Michelle Hoffman, owner of Preserve

Michelle Hoffman, a Culinary Institute of America grad and owner of Preserve in Annapolis, loves to see more eateries focus on hyperlocal ingredients.

When she clocks out, you can find her at Leo Annapolis, a cozy restaurant at 212 West St., snacking on an appetizer. She’ll often pair that with a wineglass filled with one of the “lovely” white blends. The beverage program is something to be admired, she said, after most recently enjoying a Turkish wine on offer.

Also on West Street, Sailor Oyster Bar lures Hoffman in after shifts with its fresh fish and “fun snacks,” she said. “I’ll get a bubbly glass of rose and some oysters with caviar.”

Annapolis restaurant Sailor Oyster Bar whips up a tray of meaty oysters. (Matti Gellman / The Baltimore Banner) Betty Lou’s in Pasadena serves a tasty fried ball of sausage and rice that’s rich and smoky. (Matti Gellman / The Baltimore Banner)

Betty Lou’s in Pasadena, another hyperlocal spot, fills a void of Southern cuisine in Anne Arundel. There, Hoffman will dig into fried chicken and collard greens — food she says is accentuated by a varied drink menu that includes cider-aged whiskey, sangria and gin and celery cocktails.

Jesse Ramirez, chef of JesseJay’s Latin Inspired Kitchen

It’s hard to find an Anne Arundel spot that knows how to balance a ceviche, according to Jesse Ramirez.

At Blackwall Hitch in Annapolis, the chefs understand how to keep it traditional: a blend of acid and sweetness with enough salt to properly season the fish. Ramirez will pair the dish with a plate of calamari and whatever is the catch of the day. The drinks are also great, he said.

The spot, located at 400 6th St., is one of the few that does not over or undercook its protein and seasons it appropriately, Ramirez said. “I’m from Texas. We like our food salted.”

Jason Wood, chef of the Eastport Yacht Club

In recent years he’s noticed more Latin restaurants pop up in Anne Arundel, but Jason Wood of the Eastport Yacht Club is partial to JessieJay’s Latin Inspired Kitchen.

“It’s not your run-of-the-mill enchiladas,” Wood said. “They incorporate these vibrant colors [in the food]; it lets you know what flavors you’re about to be tasting.”

JesseJay’s Latin Inspired Kitchen serves an authentic mix of Mexican, Cuban and Puerto Rican food. (Matti Gellman / The Baltimore Banner)

The key is fresh ingredients and heaps of cilantro, he said. There are no stray clumps of sour cream to substitute for a lack of flavor. Wood’s go-to dish is a mix of the nachos and the short ribs, which are slowly braised for hours.

“It’s a long process, and you can tell they’re putting that love and quality into the food when it comes out,” he said.

Over the years, Wood said, the spot has changed from heavily Cuban to leaning into more Puerto Rican cuisine. Now he sees the restaurant at 5471 Muddy Creek Rd. as a rich mix of Latin flavors.

Scott Harrison, chef of Boatyard Bar & Grill

Chef Scott Harrison sometimes craves authentic Latin cuisine when he’s not at work. But, for him, few businesses compare to Caliente Grill, a family-run eatery at 907 Bay Ridge Rd.

He remembers his first time watching the owner and his grandmother stave off a dinner rush with ease. “They were in the kitchen just rocking the food off,” he said. “It’s about as authentic as it gets.”

The grilled chicken in mole sauce at the Caliente Grill is based on a Oaxacan family recipe. (Matti Gellman / The Baltimore Banner)

When he gets the opportunity, Harrison will down a platter of tacos and a margarita. Other favorites include whatever’s the latest special of the day and especially the grill’s tostada. “It’s perfectly spiced,” he said, adding that the seasoning is what keeps him coming back. It doesn’t overpower the food or make the meal overly saucy or spicy. It complements the fresh ingredients so the flavor can shine through.