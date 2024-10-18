Its time to bust out your cable-knit sweater and soak up all the fall season has to offer.

As the leaves change, farms across the Baltimore area are inviting autumnal connoisseurs to partake in the customary apple- and pumpkin-picking festivities. The options are extensive, from family orchards to pop-up patches. No matter your preference, we have you covered with a list of the season’s most popular spots in neighboring counties.

Baltimore County

Weber’s Cider Mill Farm

2526 Proctor Lane, Parkville

The fourth generation of Webers running this 20th-century cider mill are inviting guests to visit their fall market. Apple cider is available daily along with slushies, donuts and pies. Patrons can pick from an array of apples and other seasonal fruits and veggies, including pumpkins, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Oct. 30. (During November, they’ll be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and in December its 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

“Fall Harvest Days” at their barnyard, with hay activities, farm animals, slides and other games for kids, requires tickets in advance and does not allow pets. It remains open daily through Nov. 3 and closes regularly about an hour before the market.

You can also go to the family’s Peachberry farm at 11409 Harford Road in Glen Arm, located about a 10-minute drive away, for more fruits and vegetables. Fresh produce can be picked by customers who reserve visiting times online.

Butler’s Orchard & Farm Market

22222 Davis Mill Road, Germantown

Baltimoreans can purchase tickets to the 44th Annual Pumpkin Festival, which is open through Nov. 3 on Wednesdays through Fridays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on weekends from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Butler’s Orchard-hosted festival allows people to pick pumpkins, shoot gourds from a pumpkin cannon, jump on pony rides, haylofts and tractors or get lost in a twisting corn maze.

The latest people can enter is 4:30 p.m. and reservations are encouraged on the website. Snacks like kettle corn, apple cider donuts, locally sourced butter, honey and breads are also available from the Butler’s farm market.

Howard County

Sharp’s at Waterford Farm

4003 Jennings Chapel Road, Brookville

Free hayrides and pumpkin patches galore are ripe for the picking at this Howard County farm every weekend through Nov. 8. The farm’s 565 acres also boasts farm animals and a store filled with locally sourced honey, apple butter and salsa, along with some crafts.

On Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., kids will be able to take tours of first responder vehicles parked at the farm, including a police car and motorcycle and a fire truck. Meanwhile, adults can enjoy beer and other alcoholic beverages from a Waredaca Brewing Company pop-up, and J.Z’s Brick Oven Pizza food truck will be parked out front from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The festivities continue Oct. 26 and 27, when people are encouraged to bring their dogs and dress them up in costumes for $1 off pumpkins. Adoptable rescue dogs will be on site, as well as dog-related vendors as well.

Clark’s Elioak Farm

10500 Clarksville Pike, Ellicott City

Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and opening about a half hour later on weekends, Clark’s Elioak Farm sets up straw mazes, play areas and a miniature fairy forest area with small fairy homes waiting to be discovered in the trees. A $12 ticket includes a hayride, a date with the ponies and other special weekend activities, including pig and goat races on Oct. 19 and 20, as well as a Halloween costume parade from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 26 and 27.

A ticket to the pumpkin patch is an added $3, and pickles, salsas, preserves and other produce are sold by the pound at the farm. On weekends, vendors will be selling pizza, slushies, hot dogs and seasonal beverages, including apple cider. Tickets are sold in person.

Anne Arundel

Knightongale Farm

3924 Solomons Island Road, Harwood

Enjoy a corn maze, straw bale playground and pumpkin patch at Knightongale Farm on weekends 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., through the end of October. Tickets can be purchased online for $13.95 per person or at the gate for $15.95, with discounted rates for military, seniors and first responders.

Visitors can play tug-of-war, barnyard basketball or pet the farm animals. There’s also neighboring Corteau Vineyards, the Pherm Brewing Company and the Tobacco Barn Distillery to check out while visiting. Extra fees are required to access face painting and apple cannons.

Homestead Gardens

743 West Central Ave., Davidsonville

The fall festival at Homestead’s Davidsonville location will include barnyard animals, pumpkin patches and painting, pony rides, hayrides and live music. Running every weekend until Oct. 27, this festival stays open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and tickets are $15 per person. Kids under the age of two, seniors and dogs are able to attend free of charge.

A fall market where visitors can get their pick of apples, doughnuts and other goodies will be available, as well as wine, beer and food trucks. Tickets can be purchased online.