In October of last year, restaurateur Ashish Alfred told The Banner he still “had a legal mess to clean up” after the sudden shuttering earlier that summer of his eateries Duck Duck Goose, Osteria Pirata and the Anchor Tavern. Earlier this month, he voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The personal bankruptcy declared on March 4 in the U.S Bankruptcy Court of Maryland comes as Alfred has shifted his focus from starting restaurants to consulting them, despite still grappling with a flurry of lawsuits against him and his now-dissolved Alfred Hospitality Group.

The total of Alfred’s debts and financial obligations amounts to over $1.8 million, according to court filings. He’s estimated to owe between one and 49 creditors.

“This experience, though difficult, has deepened my understanding of the restaurant industry’s business realities,” Alfred said in a text message.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The restaurateur has closed restaurants in Baltimore, Bethesda and Washington, D.C. As a fixture within the local food scene, Alfred has eagerly showcased Charm City in appearances on “Good Morning America” and “Bar Rescue.” He’s previously referred to himself as a “mascot for the city,” but came under fire in June for alleging safety concerns in Fells Point and other matters out of his control led to the shuttering of his eateries.

“I’ve faced unprecedented challenges. From escalating safety concerns to rising operational costs and shifting consumer behaviors in our post-pandemic economy,” Alfred said.

Read More The high price of everything closed this Baltimore chocolate shop Mar 11, 2025

He doesn’t deny that ongoing legal troubles contributed to the closures.

The largest claim listed in Alfred’s bankruptcy filing totals $500,000 from Aaron Helschien, a guarantor for the lease of the Admiral Fell Inn. Alfred used to operate Osteria Pirata and Anchor Tavern out of the inn, which is soon to be rebranded as The William Fell. Helschien is also listed as a defendant in an ongoing lawsuit filed by the hotel’s owners, who are suing Alfred for breach of contract and failure to pay rent.

The business that operates the hotel, MJ Fells Point, was listed in the bankruptcy filing with a claim of $300,000, as well as food supplier The Chef’s Warehouse Mid-Atlantic, who has a separate claim for the same amount. A number of food service distributors made claims hovering around $10,000, including H&M Wagners & Sons and Baldor Specialty Foods.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

A claim by the Comptroller of Maryland is listed at $199,000. Montgomery County has a claim of over $8,000, described as a corporate personal property tax, documents show. There are eight lawsuits suing Alfred for breach of contract still pending in Maryland circuit and district courts.

Alfred said he made the career mistake of tying his personal finances to his restaurants. “I made several early business decisions that many passionate chefs make — focusing intensely on culinary excellence and guest experiences while overlooking certain financial protections.”

Last fall, a Baltimore judge ordered Alfred and his mother, who is a part of his restaurant group, to pay Fells Point Wholesale Meats over $19,000 for unpaid services and an added $119,000 to be paid by Alfred alone.

Alfred described this period as a “transition” that will allow him to create a “broader impact across the restaurant industry rather than focusing on a single hospitality group.”

According to the bankruptcy documents, he plans to head to Paris in mid-April as part of a short-term consulting contract.