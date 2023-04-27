Attman’s Delicatessen to open store in Harbor Point

Working by the harbor and need a quick but fulfilling sandwich on your lunch break? Attman’s Delicatessen has got you covered (but not quite yet).

The award-winning Jewish deli is aiming to open a location in Harbor Point sometime this fall. The new Attman’s, which will be in Vida Taco Bar’s former space at 1401 Point St., will face the Central Plaza. The deli will be open every day of the year, feature waited indoor and outdoor seating, have a full-service bar and offer takeout and catering options.

“Harbor Point represented a rare opportunity to establish a presence in a neighborhood that is still developing and grow along with it,” owner Marc Attman said in a press release. “The Attman family couldn’t be more thrilled to start the next chapter of our family business in this exciting new location.” (Attman was unavailable for further comment.)

Established in 1915, Attman’s Delicatessen holds a reputation as one of Baltimore’s most beloved delis thanks to their huge sandwiches and homemade soups, salads and baked goods. Harbor Point will be the third outpost for the shop: The original is on East Lombard Street, and the other location is in Potomac.

Baltimore Banner columnist Simone Phillips visited the downtown shop on “Corned Beef Row” last month to try a Cloak and Dagger sandwich, which is corned beef or pastrami with coleslaw and Russian dressing. Though taking a bite of the hefty sandwich “proved to be somewhat of a challenge,” it was worth it, she said: “The corned beef was chewy and salty, but not overwhelmingly so. The saltiness of the meat was muted a bit by the creaminess of the slaw and Russian dressing. And the sandwich paired well with a perfectly crunchy, briny pickle, and the familiar, crisp Utz chips.”