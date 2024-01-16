On Sunday, Leonard “Lennie” Attman, 89, walked into the latest iteration of his family’s beloved 1915 delicatessen, now nestled between waterfront offices in Harbor Point, and began to cry.

Lennie — the son of Attman’s Delicatessen founder Harry Attman — was 10 years old when he started working for the original Lombard Street eatery. Then, the kitchen appeared smaller; customers packed like sardines against the deli counter, and there was no bar or formal seating to lend a bit of luxury to a crumbling corned beef on rye.

“He’s [Lennie’s] so happy for the family,” said Debbie Attman, who helps run the business with Harry’s grandson, her husband Marc Attman.

The establishment is the third opened by the Attman family, who are among the last vestiges of Corned Beef Row, a stretch of Lombard Street operated by Jewish business owners in the early 20th century. The historic restaurant’s third branch officially opened to the public Monday at 9:30 a.m., though going forward patrons will be able to grab their cold cuts as early as 7 a.m or as late as 10 p.m.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The space looks more or less the same: a relic of Baltimore’s past with a sparkling exterior. Framed black and white images hang above blue and white painted walls. Wooden barrels of pickled vegetables line the deli and dessert counter, propped up as if they were new toys on display.

Wooden barrels of pickled vegetables sit on display before the deli counter. (Matti Gellman)

The new eatery features a display of baked goods. (Matti Gellman)

It’s just “another notch on the belt” to Debbie Attman, who previously opened a second space in Potomac, Maryland. She told The Banner the family will also manage two Camden Yards booths in the summer — one on the ground and one on the club level.

“We want to show people why this delicious taste has lasted over 100 years,” she said.

On Monday, the occasional snow-dusted customer wandered inside after peering through the foggy windows of 1401 Point Street. For them, the greatest change won’t be the shiny blue and red booths, but a fully stocked bar on the opposite side of the restaurant.

The new addition held up the opening, which was initially intended for the fall of 2023. Three months after requesting a liquor license, they were granted one Friday at 5 p.m., according to general manager Jeff Meyers.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Meyers and his son Bryan pushed for a space within the new eatery where customers could enjoy live music, a cocktail and, as Meyers called it, the “Attmansphere.”

“It’s a totally different décor than the restaurant. It’s more upscale,” he said.

With the approval of Marc, also referred to as the “deli doctor,” they aimed to create a dining area fit for a night of booze in the 1950s — apart from the flat-screen televisions flanking each wall.

“Maybe we get a Ravens roost together?” Meyers said. “That’s what we’re trying to do, make it like a sports bar with good food.”

The Meyers left their jobs to join the Attman's family business, ushering in a new concept for the over 100-year-old deli. (Matti Gellman)

Black and white photographs from the deli on Lombard Street adorn the Harbor Point eatery's walls. (Matti Gellman)

Cream of crab soup and a new twist on the Attman’s crab cake — now crab balls, according to Jeff — will be available on the menu.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The restaurant’s house cocktails will also pull from the kitchen. There’s thesweet and spicy paloma, which features jalapeño-infused tequila and kosher salt along the rim, and the Banner-tested pickletini, which substitutes the classic olive flavor for house-made pickle juice. The result? A refreshing cocktail able to balance the salty and the sour, mixed with two ounces of vodka and garnished with both a pickle and pickled onion from the deli.

Attman’s classics, from the famous matzo ball soup to the tender slices of brisket and pastrami, will remain on the menu. The restaurant staples were piled high across the Attman’s kitchen last week to feed for free the more than 800 joggers, neighbors, office and construction workers passing by, in hopes of introducing the deli to its new neighborhood. To Debbie Attman, it was a small price to pay for entry into a burgeoning community.

“It’s exciting to see what’s going to be built here,” she said.