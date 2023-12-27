For years, Baltimore-area diners have flocked to brunches at Duck Duck Goose in Fells Point.

This morning, the nation got a taste of what makes the French bistro so popular when its founder Ashish Alfred appeared on “Good Morning America.”

The restaurateur showed viewers how to transform Christmas leftovers into scrumptious dishes.

“With Christmas over and New Year’s approaching, you have plenty of leftovers to innovate with. Wait until you see our take on crème brûlée French toast, and for dessert, some amazing fruit parfaits. If I get you hungry during the segment, I know I will have done a good job,” he said.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Although this is his first time on Good Morning America, this isn’t Alfred’s first time on the national stage.

In 2019, he appeared on “Today” to talk about his past battle with addiction. He has also appeared on Food Network TV shows “Chopped” and “Cutthroat Kitchen.” In 2018, he also cooked in the James Beard House in New York City.

“It’s an absolute honor and beyond exciting to be invited on Good Morning America. As a chef, I’m always thrilled to demonstrate recipes, but when you’re doing it in front of a nationwide audience of millions of people, well, that takes it to a whole new level,” he told The Banner.

“I’ve been on national shows before, and each time it’s life-changing–mainly because it gives you an opportunity to inspire so many viewers–but yes, also because of the credibility it bestows on you,” he added.

Alfred, who was trained at the French Culinary Institute in Manhattan, has been a fixture in the Baltimore-area food scene for years. He opened his first restaurant in 2012 in Bethesda. The Alfred Restaurant Group now oversees five in Maryland and Washington, D.C.

John-John Williams IV

johnj.williams@thebaltimorebanner.com

John-John Williams IV

John-John Williams IV is a diversity, equity and inclusion reporter at The Baltimore Banner. A native of Syracuse, N.Y. and a graduate of Howard University, he has lived in Baltimore for the past 17 years. 

More from John-John Williams IV

Maryland connection is strong in new movie musical version of ‘The Color Purple’

Kory Bailey, CEO of UpSurge, bets on Baltimore and tech

More From The Banner

An illustration of Harrison Ford, Alec Baldwin, Ben Affleck, Chris Pine and John Krasinski, all actors who have played the character Jack Ryan.

The hunt for Jack Ryan’s owner: Heirs to end fight for Tom Clancy’s golden goose

When a college freshman missed his train home, a MARC conductor made sure he caught it anyway

Teacher Wallace Lance writes about what happened when his students found his INSTRAGRAM account.

What one teacher learned when students found his Instagram account

Through racism, hatred and war, Oblate Sisters of Providence have stood their ground in Baltimore