For years, Baltimore-area diners have flocked to brunches at Duck Duck Goose in Fells Point.

This morning, the nation got a taste of what makes the French bistro so popular when its founder Ashish Alfred appeared on “Good Morning America.”

The restaurateur showed viewers how to transform Christmas leftovers into scrumptious dishes.

“With Christmas over and New Year’s approaching, you have plenty of leftovers to innovate with. Wait until you see our take on crème brûlée French toast, and for dessert, some amazing fruit parfaits. If I get you hungry during the segment, I know I will have done a good job,” he said.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Although this is his first time on Good Morning America, this isn’t Alfred’s first time on the national stage.

In 2019, he appeared on “Today” to talk about his past battle with addiction. He has also appeared on Food Network TV shows “Chopped” and “Cutthroat Kitchen.” In 2018, he also cooked in the James Beard House in New York City.

“It’s an absolute honor and beyond exciting to be invited on Good Morning America. As a chef, I’m always thrilled to demonstrate recipes, but when you’re doing it in front of a nationwide audience of millions of people, well, that takes it to a whole new level,” he told The Banner.

“I’ve been on national shows before, and each time it’s life-changing–mainly because it gives you an opportunity to inspire so many viewers–but yes, also because of the credibility it bestows on you,” he added.

Alfred, who was trained at the French Culinary Institute in Manhattan, has been a fixture in the Baltimore-area food scene for years. He opened his first restaurant in 2012 in Bethesda. The Alfred Restaurant Group now oversees five in Maryland and Washington, D.C.