From the rowdy sports bars in Towson, Catonsville and Dundalk to the breweries in Hunt Valley and White Marsh seemingly suspended in time, there are plenty of spots in Baltimore County to blow off steam.

And who knows how to do that better than the people hustling in the heat of a kitchen? We reached out to more than a dozen restaurants to hear about the local haunts chefs have been gatekeeping so we can share some with readers.

Along the way we learned that many of the people leading some of the county’s favorite kitchens no longer drink. Ten of the chefs we contacted said they were sober and years removed from the local bar scene. It should be no surprise: A 2023 report of substance abuse in varied industries shows restaurant workers to be the most at risk. High stress, long hours and low wages are believed to be among the leading reasons why such workers are impacted.

Chefs may also be cutting out alcohol as part of a larger trend. In recent years, more people are leaning into an alcohol-free lifestyle, citing health-related concerns and high prices, which most recently have become a concern with looming tariffs.

Still, there are beloved spots in the greater Baltimore area that chefs are proud to frequent for a pint or fruity beverage.

“I don’t think anyone in our industry is as protective of our secret sauce as people think,” said co-owner and operator of Lib’s Grill, Nick Liberatore, in a phone call.

Jennings Cafe employee Peggy Bailey drinks a Miller High Life at the restaurant in 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Ryan D’onofrio, chef of Atlantic Food and Spirits

After moving from Los Angeles to Maryland’s Eastern Shore and now Catonsville, Ryan D’onofrio is still scouring the area for his new favorite spot. It’s not an easy task after a week of working 70 hours in a kitchen.

At the moment, he’s settled on Jennings Cafe on 808 Frederick Road. It’s his favorite spot to grab a Dundalk Calling, a locally brewed IPA beer with notes of citrus and pine. “I just go to decompress and take a beat,” he said of the bar, a town staple since 1958.

Nick Liberatore of Lib's Grill enjoys the cocktails and wine list at The Local On The Avenue. (Matti Gellman)

Nick Liberatore, operator of Lib’s Grill

When restaurateur Liberatore isn’t running his Perry Hall, Maple Lawn and Bel Air locations of Lib’s Grill, he stops by The Local On The Avenue for libations.

Liberatore says the Nottingham restaurant has an unmatched wine list, from Italian Chiantis to French Beaujolais and pinot noir. “You want to go somewhere that meets the expectation you’re having,” he said of a night out. “[The Local’s] really good at tailoring the experience.” When out with his family, he also likes to order The Local’s dirty vodka martini or their smoked old fashioned, which is on the sweeter side.

The Island Gyal cocktail with pineapple, rum and coconut is among the restaurant's most popular drinks.

Zack Trabbold, chef of The Local On The Avenue

While Zack Trabbold is equally as impressed with Lib’s Grill’s wine list, when he’s looking to step into a new world of creative cocktails he turns to Konoko, an upscale Jamaican restaurant also located on The Avenue at White Marsh at 8153 Honeygo Boulevad.

“It has a super modern feel when you go in, its really different,” Trabbold said of the business, which recommends making reservations up to three days in advance. From the classic Jamaican Red Stripe beer to a menu of rum and blue curacao-soaked drinks topped with maraschino cherries, the eatery’s a haven for tropical purists. Trabbold’s favorite order: a rum-infused old fashioned with notes of caramel. “It’s unique,” he said, adding that chef Jazz Tucker’s talent and passion for Jamaica shines through.

Don’t skimp on the braised oxtail or the rice n’ peas.

The braised oxtail at Konoko helps the tropical, rum-soaked drinks go down easier. (Matti Gellman)

Jazz Tucker, chef of Konoko Jamaican Restaurant

Despite the playful menus at Konoko, chef Jazz Tucker opts for a classic when looking for a cocktail in Baltimore County.

Tucker’s drink of choice for a night out with his wife, Konoko co-owner Sandy Tucker, is an old fashioned with Maker’s Mark whiskey. Mucho Gusto, a local chain with locations from Gambrills to Towson, smokes the drink with woodchips and presents it in a glass that makes Tucker’s usual order feel worthy of a special occasion.

“It’s just the way they present it to you,” he said. “It gives it so much flavor.”

Milton Inn chef Chris Scanga swears by the pour of Pappas' Guinness. (Matti Gellman)

Chris Scanga, chef of The Milton Inn

While Chris Scanga is confident his Sparks Glencoe restaurant at 14833 York Road has some of the best cocktails in the county, he sneaks away to Pappas Restaurant and Sports Bar for a good time.

The chain with eateries from Bel Air to Nottingham is famous for its crab cakes and lively atmosphere, but Scanga swears by the pour of their Guinness. It’s all in the angle, he said, allowing for the perfect balance of carbonation and a crisp white head on top. Then there’s the temperature: keeping the rich drink refreshing and light.

“By far and away they do the best pour of Guinness in all of greater Baltimore,” Scanga said, adding that he grew up in Lutherville and knows the surroundings well. “There’s a deceiving number of things that go into a pint.”