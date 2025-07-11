Baltimore County Restaurant Week begins Friday and runs through July 20, offering diners a chance to grab more affordable meals at some of the top eateries in the area. A few businesses are discounting their regular menu prices up to $10 or more. And a few others are offering … pretty much the same price you’d usually pay.

We analyzed the menus available on the promotion’s website to tell you where to go — and where you can skip.

Underground Pizza Company’s Towson branch has a bargain to entice customers who want to dine on the premises. Choose from any basic half pie, which feeds one to two people, one appetizer and two drinks for just $20. With most half pies priced $12 to $17 and apps costing around $12, you’re likely to see a total savings of $10 or more. Our verdict: Go for it.

La Food Marketa's tuna tostada. (Rachel Lipton)

La Food Marketa is a foodie favorite in Quarry Lake. Its three-course Restaurant Week menu is priced at $35.25 and includes special appetizer options such as duck chorizo meatballs and watermelon salad, with entrees of ribs, shrimp gnocchi and more. Most of the selections aren’t available on the restaurant’s regular menu, but a three-course meal here would normally cost around $46. Opting for the Restaurant Week menu then could save you more than $10.

Peerce's in Towson. (Chris Franzoni)

Nestled in the woods near Loch Raven Reservoir, Peerce’s has to be one of the coolest settings for dining out in Baltimore County. Depending on your selections, its three-course, $55 Restaurant Week menu could score you a savings of $10 or more from the typical prices. I’m drooling over the sound of the garam masala goat, made with local, pasture-raised goat bathed in dry rub and served with a lentil and pumpkin polenta infused with warm cardamom and cumin.

In downtown Towson, diners can also save big with the three-course meal from Towson Tavern. A Caesar salad, seared duck breast and slice of cheesecake would typically set you back $53. During Restaurant Week? It’s just $39.

The crab cake made by Pappas Seafood Company is a favorite of media mogul Oprah Winfrey. (Christina Tkacik)

Pappas’ branch in Cockeysville has a three-course dinner deal that includes options of its 8-ounce crab cake, which is usually $31 on its own. Throw in an appetizer and dessert for just an additional $10? You’ve got yourself a deal. Save even more by dining at the restaurant’s Parkville location, where the price for all three courses is $39.25.

Crab cake fans can also swing by Cockeysville’s The Towne Tavern, which dates to 1967 and was recently remodeled. The restaurant’s single crab cake entrée is priced at $29. This week, $29.25 can get you not only a crab cake but also salad and dessert. You can also choose other entrées such as meatloaf and pork cutlets.

Escargot are a must-try appetizer at Baltimore County's Milton Inn. (Kimi Yoshino/The Baltimore Banner)

The Milton Inn, one of the region’s best restaurants, is also one of the more expensive. Restaurant Week offers a rare chance to get a three-course dinner at the Sparks Glencoe eatery for just $55, a significant discount from the $99 you’d shell out for three courses plus dessert in the dining room. One caveat, though: You can already spend roughly the same $55 on a meal in the restaurant’s more casual “tavern” section. Our verdict: Skip this spot for Restaurant Week and just eat in the tavern next time. It’s cozy! Regardless of when you go, you must get the earthy snails, also known as vehicles for loads of butter and garlic.

Braised oxtail at Konoko, located on The Avenue at White Marsh. (Matti Gellman/The Baltimore Banner)

Konoko in White Marsh is offering a two-course menu for $47 per person, with dessert for an additional $5. Options include signature salmon bites, typically priced at $17 and entrees of jerk rasta pasta, usually $25. Together, that would set you back $42, or $5 cheaper than the Restaurant Week price. Our verdict: if you’re heading to this Jamaican fine-dining restaurant, one of the hottest tickets in Baltimore County, skip the Restaurant Week menu and just order à la carte.