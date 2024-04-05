The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Grab your tote bags and get ready for spring produce. There are farmers markets almost every day of the week in the Baltimore area. Below is our guide to markets from Howard, Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties as well as in Charm City proper.

Many stands accept the Farmers Market Nutrition Program as well as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

Saturday

32nd Street Waverly Farmers Market

Want to run into well-known local chefs scoping out seasonal produce? Or do some people-watching while waiting in line for a biscuit from Blacksauce Kitchen? Head to the mother of markets, which operates year-round from 7 a.m. until noon. Go early to beat the crowds (and to ensure you find a parking spot).

400 block of East 32nd Street, Baltimore

Fell’s Point Farmers Market

This market is open year-round from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. through April and 8 a.m. till 12:30 p.m. in the summer.

800 S. Broadway at Thames Street, Baltimore

Baltimore Museum of Industry Farmers’ Market

South Baltimoreans can shop with a view of the Inner Harbor from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m at the BMI from May 18 through Nov. 16. Previous vendors have included a mix of farms, distilleries and prepared good stands.

1415 Key Highway, Baltimore

Hereford Farm Market

Located in the front parking lot of Hereford High School, this Baltimore County market is open from 9 a.m. until noon from May 4 through November.

17301 York Road, Parkton

Overlea Farmer’s Market

Every other week from June 8 through Oct. 26, you can find this farmers market from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Natural History Society of Maryland.

6908 Belair Road, Overlea

Greater Dundalk Chamber of Commerce Farmers Market

Runs 7 a.m until noon from June through October.

44 Shipping Place, Dundalk

Clarksville Commons Farmers Market

This weekly market at the Clarksville Commons food hall runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., May through November. Vendors include Great Harvest Bread Co., Twin Valley Distillers and Dimitri Olive Oil.

12250 Clarksville Pike, Clarksville

Crofton Farmers Market

Just outside the Crofton Library, this year-round market operates from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and includes more than 50 vendors as well as food trucks.

1681 Riedel Road, Crofton

Severna Park Farmer’s Market

Featuring around two dozen vendors including local produce and baked goods, cheese, meat, fish and some crafts, this market runs from 8 a.m until noon, April 27 through October. “We’re really an old-school farmers market that focuses on food and not crafts,” said market manager Anita Robertson.

Park & Ride lot at Route 2 & Jones Station Road, Arnold

Sunday

Baltimore Farmers’ Market

Open since 1977, the big kahuna of markets operates this year from April 7 through Dec. 22, 7 a.m. until noon, beneath the JFX. The event hosts nearly 50 vendors, including newcomers Kitchen Girl Farm, Lindy’s Seafood’s and Watson and William Farm. Free parking is available at Mercy Hospital’s Bunting garage at 330 Guilford Ave.

Saratoga Street between Holliday and Gay streets, Baltimore

Cross Street Farmers’ Market

South of Cross Street Market, this event runs from 10 a.m until 2 p.m. from May 7 through Oct. 29, except on Ravens home game days.

East Cross Street outside Cross Street Market (1065 S. Charles St.), Baltimore

Reisterstown Farmers Market

Just outside Franklin Middle School, this Sunday market runs 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. from June 9 through Oct. 29.

120 Main St., Reisterstown

Catonsville Sunday Farmers Market

This popular Catonsville market runs 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. from May 5 through Nov. 24. Look for produce from area farms as well as baked goods from The Breadery.

15 Mellor Ave., Catonsville

Howard County Farmers Market

The producer-only market runs from May 12 through Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Last year, vendors included Kenny’s Produce of Millersville and Ellicott City’s own Fairy Greens.

5851 Robert Oliver Place, Columbia

Tuesday

Tuesday Market in Lauraville

This neighborhood market runs 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. beginning in June. Past vendors have included Prigel’s Family Creamery and local farms like Fetter’s Fruit Farm and Zahradka Farm.

4500 Harford Road, Baltimore

University Farmers Market

Downtown? Stop by this farmers market May through November from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at University Square Park, on the corner of Paca and Baltimore streets. Vendors have included Kora Lee’s Cafe and Tuckey’s Fruit and Vegetable Farm from Gettysburg, Pa.

500 W. Baltimore St., Baltimore

Kenilworth Farmers Market

The market runs 3 to 6 p.m. from April through November. More than a dozen vendors participated in the 2023 market, including Calvert’s Gift Farm, One Straw Farm, ProEdge Knife Sharpening, Doppio Pasticceria, Broom’s Bloom Dairy and Andy’s Eggs and Poultry.

800 Kenilworth Drive, Towson

Pikesville Farmers Market

Open afternoons from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. May through November at Pomona Square.

1700 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville

Wednesday

Baltimore County Farmers Market

Held on the Maryland State Fairgrounds, this market, now in its 14th year, runs 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., June 5 through Oct. 30.

2200 York Road, Fairgrounds Main Gate, Lutherville-Timonium

Catonsville Farmers’ Market

Microgreens, mushrooms and local mozzarella: you can get it all at this year-round producer-only market at Catonsville’s Christian Temple. It’s open from 9 a.m. until noon from May through December, and operates every other Wednesday from January until the end of April with hours 10 a.m. through noon.

5820 Edmondson Ave., Baltimore

Northwest Chamber’s 2024 Farmer’s Market

Back for its fourth year, this market runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 14 through Oct. 11 in the Hilton Garden Inn parking lot.

4770 Owings Mills Blvd., Owings Mills

Agrihood Farmers Market

Find this farmers market on Wednesdays at Druid Hill Park from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Druid Hill Park, Beechwood Drive

Govans Farmers Market

This small local farmers market runs Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., June through September.

5104 York Road, Baltimore

Thursday

Towson Farmers’ Market

Centrally located in downtown Towson, this market runs 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. from June 6 through Nov. 21.

17 Allegheny Ave. between York Road and Washington Avenue, Towson

Pratt Street Farmers Market

Just outside the Transamerica Building, this market runs 11 a.m until 2 p.m. from May through September.

Pratt and Light Street Plaza, Baltimore

Multiple days of the week

Anne Arundel County Farmers’ Market

Spotlighting fresh produce and other vendors since 1981, this market runs Saturdays 7 a.m. till noon and Sundays 9 a.m. until noon. A Wednesday afternoon market day begins May 10.

Riva Road and Harry S. Truman Parkway, Annapolis