Where to get the best frozen treats when it’s hot outside

Are you ready to beat the scorching summer heat in Baltimore? Look no further! In this list, I’ll uncover the city’s coolest spots to find the most refreshing frozen treats. From icy snowballs and ice cream-stuffed waffles to frosé on the waterfront and over-the-top milkshakes, I am here to help you discover where to indulge and cool down during the hottest months in Baltimore.

1648 E. Fort Ave.

Ice Queens Snoball Shop is a charming oasis in Baltimore’s Locust Point neighborhood where you can enjoy New Orleans-style snowballs brimming with an array of flavors and adorned with delightful toppings like fresh fruit and creamy ice cream. “Smiles and sprinkles are free,” adding an extra layer of joy to every frozen treat, but you can also indulge in their freshly prepared beignets a la mode or even treat your furry friends to their very own “doggie ice.”

Federal Hill: 901 Light St., Baltimore

Canton: 2437 Eastern Ave., Baltimore

Satisfy your sweet tooth at Bmore Licks, where you can (and should) devour their signature Cookie Monster ice cream featuring luscious vanilla ice cream swirled with Oreos, cookie dough and chunks of chocolate cookies. Or, if you’re looking for a lighter option, I highly recommend dipping into their Dole Whip soft serve, which rotates weekly and includes flavors like orange, strawberry, mango and lime.

6 E. Padonia Road, Timonium

Snoasis stands as the ultimate snowball destination, capturing the essence of timeless treats (and every parent driving by on Padonia Road). As a devoted connoisseur for almost three decades, I can attest to the premium toppings that saturate their classic snowballs. From traditional syrups, including egg custard, to premium flavors like cookie dough and strawberry cheesecake, Snoasis delivers my favorite summer snowball stand experience. In fact, I can’t ride by without stopping for one.

240 International Drive, Baltimore

There’s something magical about savoring a chilled glass of frosé while basking in the waterfront ambiance of the Inner Harbor, and Loch Bar offers just that. Located in a picturesque setting, this Baltimore staple is renowned for its exquisite seafood and vibrant atmosphere. But it’s their frosé that steals the show on those sunny afternoons — a blend of frozen rosé wine, fruity notes, and a hint of sweetness, perfect for cooling you down on a hot and humid summer day.

851 W. 36th St., Baltimore

Conveniently located on the Avenue in Hampden, Tia’s Italian Ice is a haven for frozen treat enthusiasts. With a dazzling array of over 25 flavors of their namesake treat, Tia’s offers a refreshing escape from the summer heat. From classic favorites like watermelon and lemon to unique creations like strawberry lemonade and sour apple, each spoonful of Tia’s is a refreshing burst of pure delight.

1014 W. 36th St., Baltimore

Savor the icy goodness of Quality Snowballs while immersing yourself in Hampden’s vibrant neighborhood — a funky fusion of delectable treats and captivating streets. Located in a repurposed shipping container, this chill addition to 36th Street offers a unique array of snowballs, each handcrafted with a medley of flavors and toppings from PB&J to a peppermint lemon stick.

222 Albemarle St., Baltimore

Vaccaro’s, an iconic Little Italy dessert shop, is a haven for frozen treat enthusiasts. If you enjoy trying a little bit of everything, treat yourself to their irresistible granita, available in a delightful flight where you can select four of your own flavors. But if you’re seeking the ultimate indulgence, don’t miss their “Death By Chocolate” dessert, a heavenly combination of homemade chocolate cannoli cake or cheese cake paired with velvety chocolate chip gelato, drizzled with hot fudge and crowned with whipped topping.

7812 Harford Road, Parkville

Enchanted Cakes and Treats is a whimsical wonderland for dessert enthusiasts. Their over-the-top milkshakes take indulgence to a whole new level. My go to is the “strawberry crunch milkshake” — a dreamy concoction featuring a strawberry cupcake, cake pop, wafers and an icing rim. But no matter what you try, the harmonious blend of creamy milkshakes and delightful confections create a truly enchanting experience that will dazzle you for days to come.

245 Albemarle St., Baltimore

In the heart of Baltimore’s Little Italy neighborhood lies Waffle-Licious, a true paradise for waffle enthusiasts. Indulge in their specialty waffle cones, like the mouthwatering Shnickers Waffle — a freshly made warm waffle cone filled with creamy caramel crunch ice cream, topped with pretzels, peanuts, and Pocky sticks and drizzled with luscious chocolate and caramel. But be sure to eat it fast because it will melt in your mouth … and in your hands.