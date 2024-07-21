Looking for where to take your out-of-town guests? This 24-hour itinerary packs in the best of Baltimore, blending iconic landmarks with quirky, off-the-beaten-path gems. With a pick-your-own-adventure twist, you’ll explore vibrant breakfast spots, historic sites, local eats and thrilling entertainment. Charm City’s unique blend of history, culture and culinary delights promises a day full of fun and full bellies.

9 a.m.: Breakfast at Blue Moon Too

Start your day at Blue Moon Too, a breakfast staple decorated with vibrant murals and paintings of rock ‘n’ roll legends. With classic tunes setting the mood, this funky spot serves over-the-top dishes to kick-start your Baltimore adventure with taste. Dive into their Cap’n Crunch French toast or the sinfully decadent sin roll, a massive, smothered-in-icing cinnamon roll that’s so large you’ll have to share.

11 a.m.: Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine

Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine. (Chris Franzoni)

History buffs, rejoice: Fort McHenry, the birthplace of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” awaits your visit. Wander the grounds where Baltimore’s defenders triumphed in the War of 1812 and chill out in the visitors center where you can enjoy a brief movie on the fort’s history while exploring artifacts and interactive exhibits. With nearly 360-degree views of Baltimore’s Harbor, it’s the perfect activity to do before devouring more food.

12 p.m.: Snowballs at Ice Queens

A snoball from Ice Queens. (Chris Franzoni)

Beat the Baltimore heat with a frosty treat from Ice Queens Snoball Shop. This Black-owned gem offers New Orleans-style snowballs in flavors from classic egg custard to wild punchbowl, a specialty flavor bursting with watermelon, cherry and gummy worms. Don’t miss their beignets and peach cobbler a la mode. Cooling off never tasted so good.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

1 p.m.-5:30 p.m.: Choose your own adventure

With all the activities Charm City has to offer, you may have a hard time deciding how to spend your afternoon. Fear not. I’ve outlined two very different itineraries below from not-to-be-missed destinations to less touristy landmarks.

Itinerary 1

1 p.m.: Lunch at Lexington Market

Lexington Market. (Paul Newson/The Baltimore Banner)

Savor lunch at Lexington Market, a gem in the oldest continuously operating public market system in the country. It offers a foodie paradise with everything from ice cream and empanadas to delis and donuts. This bustling hub is more than just delicious eats; it’s a lively community gathering spot where local small businesses thrive and Baltimore’s food culture comes alive, with tours highlighting the market’s rich history available with advanced scheduling. Pro tip: Stop by Connie’s Chicken and Waffles for a red velvet waffle topped with crispy fried chicken tenders.

3 p.m.: Visit The Peale

An installation view of Ed Istwan's "FLOWERS" exhibit, which closed last weekend at The Peale Museum. (Cara Ober)

Dive into Baltimore’s rich history at The Peale, which inhabits the first U.S. building designed as a museum. The space has served many purposes, most notably in the 1800s as City Hall and the first high school for African American students. Today, it’s a vibrant hub for local creators and storytellers as a community museum, preserving the city’s cultural legacy. Don’t miss the stunning Franzoni pediment in the garden, created by my own distant relative, the talented Italian sculptor Giuseppe Franzoni.

Itinerary 2

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

1 p.m.: Orioles game and lunch

A crab mac and cheese hot dog from Stuggy’s. (Chris Franzoni)

Catch an Orioles game at Camden Yards, the crown jewel of retro ballparks. While you cheer on the O’s, grab lunch from local favorites like Stuggy’s Gourmet Hot Dogs and its viral crab mac and cheese hot dog, or Fuzzies Burgers, whose juicy burgers are a smash hit. And if you’re looking for a bargain, seek out the “410 Menu” where smaller bites like soft pretzels, cracker jacks and hot dogs are only $4.10.

3 p.m.: Trip to The National Aquarium

Scenes from the National Aquarium. (Chris Franzoni)

After an afternoon in the sun, dive into the wonders of the National Aquarium at the Inner Harbor. Marvel up close at nine species of mesmerizing invertebrates inside the Jellies Invasion exhibit, or immerse yourself in the new Harbor Wetland, a salt marsh habitat opening in August that recreates those that existed in Baltimore hundreds of years ago. Just don’t leave without a sloth-spotting adventure in the Upland Tropical Rain Forest.

Now back to the scheduled programming.

5:30 p.m.: Snack on a crab cake at The Choptank

After hitting at least three of Baltimore’s major landmarks, it’s time to snack on a classic. The Choptank’s patio is the perfect spot to savor a jumbo lump crab cake (or two). This fish and crab house is located in the newly renovated, centuries-old Broadway Market and boasts a raw bar, local craft beers and hand-squeezed orange crushes. You can also enjoy live music as you soak in the sun on their expansive patio equipped with games such as foosball and table tennis. But don’t eat too much, dinner is next.

6:15 p.m.: Dinner at Thames Street Oyster House

Thames Street Oyster House's lobster roll. (Chris Franzoni)

At least one meal at Thames Street Oyster House is a must when visiting Baltimore. Relish the best lobster roll in town after exploring the cobblestone charm of Fells Point. And while seafood is their specialty, you also can’t go wrong with the burger. Reservations are highly recommended, but if you have to wait, take time to bar hop down one of Baltimore’s most historic roads, and taste why Thames Street tops my list of favorites.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

8 p.m.: Illusions magic show

Illusions Bar & Theater on South Charles Street. (Chris Franzoni)

As you head back across town, prepare for amazement at Illusions Bar & Theater. Spencer Horsman, of “America’s Got Talent” fame, blends comedy, sleight of hand and daring feats for an unforgettable performance. It’s an intimate, interactive experience (cocktails or mocktails included) that will leave you spellbound and grinning from ear to ear. Shows sell out quickly, so buy your tickets in advance.

11 p.m.: Dancing and grub at The Royal Blue

The Royal Blue. (Chris Franzoni)

Still have energy? Head to The Royal Blue in Station North for dancing and a nightcap. With rotating DJs and a lively mix of patrons, it’s a vibrant spot to let loose. And if you’re still hungry, don’t miss their insanely delicious smashburger — a perfect end to your Baltimore night.

1 a.m.: Head back to the hotel

After a whirlwind day in the city, it’s time to hit the hay at one of my favorite local hotels. From the Four Seasons Hotel in Harbor East to The Pendry in Fells Point and Hotel Ulysses in Mt. Vernon, there is no shortage of places to dream about your next Charm City adventure!

Chris Franzoni is a Baltimore native, food fanatic, blogger and “Eater-in-Chief” of @EatMoreBeMore, which he started nine years ago with two goals — eating his way through the city and shining a positive light on the Baltimore-area restaurant and hospitality scene.