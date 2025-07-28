I’ve been on a coffee journey.

While my go-to caffeinated order is a latte or a cafe au lait, my hyperfixation this spring was iced Vietnamese. The drink, made of brewed coffee and condensed milk, feels surprisingly comforting and familiar, as we use condensed milk in many desserts in my home country of Brazil.

I hadn’t been particularly drawn to iced drinks since the great summer of Frappuccino back in middle school. But the heat and humidity this summer have me craving them.

I decided to go on an iced coffee quest in Baltimore. Armed with recommendations from friends and colleagues, I sought out unique and refreshing drinks I wouldn’t normally order.

What makes a good iced coffee?

If you are a coffee snob like me, you might be wondering why you should trust my opinion. Here’s my pitch to you.

I’m a deeply unserious person, except for a handful of things — one of them is coffee. I graduated from chocolate milk to a mocha between late elementary school and early middle school, and I’ve curated a collection of tools for making coffee at home.

But to add some authority to this, I also talked with local coffee experts.

Devlin Rice, assistant manager at Artifact Coffee, walked me through how the shop makes its iced coffee. He said iced coffee can’t be just flat, but that doesn’t mean there need to be tons of sugar, either.

“There needs to be some dynamics in the flavor,” he said.

Claire Thompson, a barista at Baby’s on Fire, said something similar.

“It’s just balance of coffee versus any other flavor profile,” they said. “A good iced coffee creation or an iced latte should still be very coffee forward.”

So if you are still with me, here are the results of my great iced-coffee quest.

Mint to Be from Ceremony Coffee Roasters

The Mint to Be from Ceremony Coffee Roasters. (Clara Longo de Freitas/The Baltimore Banner)

What is it: A sparkling espresso lemonade with a hint of peppermint, garnished with a fresh lemon slice and peppermint candy.

How much: $7 before tax and tip.

Address & hours: There are multiple locations, but I got this drink at 520 Park Ave. Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

I immediately dropped the peppermint candy, and it broke in half. Thankfully, the candy was wrapped, so I could still eat it. But it wasn’t obvious how I should go about it. Should I use it like a straw? I ended up just letting it sink to the bottom of my drink.

The drink leans more on lemon than mint, making it too acidic for my taste. I love the combination of lemonade and coffee, but I usually like to add something sweeter to balance it all. I think that’s what the peppermint was for, but it was poorly executed on my part.

I see the vision, though.

My 10-word review: For those willing to wait for the peppermint to dissolve.

Cold brew from Cafe Los Sueños

The cold brew from Cafe Los Sueños. (Clara Longo de Freitas/The Baltimore Banner)

What is it: Coffee steeped in cold or room temperature water for 12 to 24 hours.

How much: $4.50 before tax and tip.

Address & hours: 2740 Huntingdon Ave. Open 8 p.m. to 3 p.m.

I’m a Cafe Los Sueños stan. I think it has one of the best lattes in Baltimore, easily top two in my book. So, I had high expectations for the cold brew — and it did not disappoint.

According to the barista who works at the store, it’s a three-to-one dark and light roast ratio, and they let the coffee steep for a day.

My 10-word review: For those who want more caffeine and gotta lock in.

Iced oat lavender vanilla latte at Atwater’s

Iced oat lavender vanilla latte at Atwater’s (Atwater's)

What is it: Iced latte with oat milk, lavender and vanilla syrup.

How much: $6.35 before tax and tip.

Address & hours: There are multiple locations, but I got this drink at 798 Kenilworth Drive in Towson. Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays. Closes at 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Two people recommended this drink. I’m not really a vanilla latte girlie, but this is one of my favorite drinks from this list. The lavender made the drink extra refreshing in the summer heat, but it wasn’t so overwhelming that it made me feel like I accidentally swallowed soap.

My friend, whose go-to drink usually is a vanilla latte, said it was very good, too.

My 10-word review: For those who like vanilla popsicles and frolicking in meadows.

Iced banana bread latte at Kneads Bakeshop

What is it: Hazelnut syrup, creme de banana syrup and cinnamon.

How much: $6 before tax and tip.

Address & hours: Multiple locations, but I went to the one at 506 S. Central Ave. Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

They were out of the banana bread drink when I first went, so I got their blueberry coconut cold brew. I found it underwhelming. I could barely taste the coconut, and the coffee was weak. But maybe I was bitter.

So I went a second time and got the iced banana bread latte. Banana-flavored things are usually doomed to fail. It’s either too banana-y, tasting stronger than the actual fruit, or it’s too subtle to make a difference.

But the banana bread aspect was life-changing. It felt like a tropical drink, but also homey. The hazelnut syrup really makes a difference.

My 10-word review: For people who buy bananas and always forget about them.

Cherry cola flat white at Café Dear Leon

The cherry cola flat white at Café Dear Leon. (Clara Longo de Freitas/The Baltimore Banner)

What is it: Don’t let the name mislead you — there’s no actual cola in this drink. They make their base with sarsaparilla tea, ginger and clove, then mix the syrup with espresso and Luxardo cherry juice.

How much: $6.36 after tax and tip.

Address & hours: 2929 O’Donnell St. Open 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

I had high expectations for this drink. My friends and I went to The Nitro Bar in Rhode Island and got their cherry vanilla latte. We planned a whole trip just to get the drink, and it was worth it.

This cherry drink is a good runner-up. I’m not usually seeking out cherry-flavored things, but there’s something about espresso and cherry that is just meant to be.

It’s not overly sweet, though it might be a little too rich after a few sips if you are not actively seeking out cherries. But if you are, this is perfect for you.

My 10-word review: For those who like German Black Forest cake (and cherries.)

Oatchata cold brew at Baby’s On Fire

The Oatchata Cold Brew at Baby's On Fire. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

What is it: Their take on horchata. They make it with creamy oat milk, espresso, vanilla and cinnamon.

How much: $4.75 before tax and tip.

Address & hours: 1010 Morton St. Open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (except for Sundays, when it opens an hour later)

There’s no ranking here, but if we were ranking, this drink would take first place. It might be my next hyperfixation.

Thompson, the barista, was not surprised when I told them the oatchata was my favorite. The oatchata has been one of the cafe’s most popular drinks for years.

“It was supposed to be a seasonal special,” Thompson said. “But everyone loved it so much that we just kept it year-round.”

The drink was originally made with rice milk, but supply chain issues made it hard for them to get the ingredient, Thompson said. So they tried making it with oat milk, and people really liked it, Thompson said.

Oatchata was born.

My 10-word review: For the girls who actually are going to be OK.

Honey Bunches at Catalog Cafe

The Honey Bunches at Catalog Cafe. (Clara Longo de Freitas/The Baltimore Banner)

What is it: Oat latte with house-made honey cinnamon syrup.

How much: $7 before tax and tip.

Address & hours: 914 W. 36th St. Open Wednesday through Sunday. 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on weekdays, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on weekends.

This was a true blind tasting, as I immediately forgot what was in my drink two seconds after I ordered it.

The drink was a little sour at first and not sweet on its first sip. I could taste the honey and the cinnamon after I stirred it. It wasn’t overwhelmingly sweet, which I enjoyed.

It feels more like a fall drink, so I’ll make a note to myself to go back to Catalog in a few months.

My 10-word review: For those who like snickerdoodle cookies and cinnamon sourdough bread.