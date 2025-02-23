Baltimore’s dining scene is heating up with an exciting lineup of restaurant openings that you won’t want to miss. From an English pub with island flavors to a hidden speakeasy, a Korean fusion spot to a winter village wonderland, these new destinations are bringing bold flavors, stunning atmospheres and must-try dishes to the table. And for those up for a short road trip, we’ve included one truly divine dining experience outside the city.

Motte

1 N. Haven St., Baltimore

The whole fried chicken at Motte. (Chris Franzoni)

Korean American fusion in a sleek, industrial-chic setting? Yes, please. Motte, from the owners of OneDo Coffee, is redefining casual cool. Your first impression of the Highlandtown spot: the grand chandelier towering over the host stand. Your second impression: the unforgettable flavors. Hot-and-sweet shrimp pizza, Korean-style whole fried chicken, and tang soo yook (crispy pork with a sweet and sour sauce) are just a few of the standout dishes. There’s also plenty of parking, which we all know is a rare luxury when dining downtown.

The Duchess

1000 W. 36th St., Baltimore

The duck at The Duchess. (Chris Franzoni)

Hampden has a new queen, and she goes by The Duchess. This modern English pub specializing in Chamorro cuisine from Guam is ready to serve you brunch, dinner or late-night eats. The space is split between an elegant farmhouse-style dining room (complete with a fireplace) and a lively bar, giving you the best of both worlds. The menu? Simply majestic. Think tuna poke, shrimp and corn cakes, grilled duck and the show-stopping tomahawk pork chop with katsu sauce.

Midlina

2206 Boston St., Baltimore

The beet hummus at Midlina. (Chris Franzoni)

Cancel your weekend meal prepping: Midlina in Canton demands your immediate attention. I was recently hired to promote this dark and moody hot spot, which serves intercontinental cuisine with a luxe twist: rich duck ramen, indulgent lobster pot pie, tender beef short rib with truffle and black garlic, and fish and chips with caviar tartar sauce. And don’t forget about the hidden gem upstairs, Poe’s Tower, a secret speakeasy tucked behind a bookshelf. One visit here, and you’ll be writing sonnets about this place just like Baltimore’s beloved Edgar Allan.

Winter Village at The Four Seasons

200 International Drive, Baltimore

Winter Village at the Four Seasons. (Chris Franzoni)

Looking for a little winter magic? Head to the rooftop of the Four Seasons in Harbor East, where the Winter Village provides luxury, comfort and a skating rink all in one. Dine inside a private, cozy winter cabin while indulging in a seasonal prix fixe menu crafted by executive chef Tristan Baker. The current theme? A “Spaghetti Soirée,” featuring dishes like green goddess crab Caesar salad and classic spaghetti and meatballs. After your meal, hit the fifth-floor skating rink or warm up by the fire with seasonal bites and cocktails. This menu runs through March 2, so grab a reservation while you can.

Slutty Vegan

301 Mission Blvd., Baltimore

Slutty Vegan. (Chris Franzoni)

If you’ve ever wanted to get a little risque with your food, Slutty Vegan is here to make your plant-based dreams come true. Recently opened in the Baltimore Peninsula, this casual carryout spot offers cheeky, indulgent burgers that are 100% plant-based. The “Sloppy Toppy” is a must-try, featuring a plant-based patty loaded with jalapeños, vegan cheese, onions, lettuce, tomato and their signature Slut Sauce on a sweet vegan Hawaiian bun. Don’t skip the fries dusted with “slut dust” and wash it all down with a homemade slutty lemonade. Founded by Baltimore native Pinky Cole, Slutty Vegan started in Atlanta in 2018 and became an Instagram sensation. Now you can finally get a taste in her hometown. If you’re in the mood for more of a sit-down restaurant, check out the eatery’s sister concept, Bar Vegan, located just a few feet away at 2424 Distillery St.

The Wren

1712 Aliceanna St., Baltimore

Fells Point’s newest pub and lounge is cozy, classic and full of character. The Wren operates on a first-come, first-served basis (no reservations), with just 18 seats at the bar. Can’t find a spot? No worries, there’s a lounge with a fireplace where you can sip and wait in style. The ever-changing chalkboard menu takes cues from European and Irish country cooking, including cabbage, bacon and potato soup, and mince on toast, ensuring there’s always something fresh and seasonal to enjoy. Bonus: The Wren plans to host book clubs, storytelling nights and traditional Irish music sessions in the lounge.

Wye Oak Tavern

211 E. Church St., Frederick

Wye Oak Tavern (Chris Franzoni)

OK, so it’s not technically in Baltimore, but trust me, Wye Oak Tavern is worth the drive. I was recently invited to dine there, and I will be going back. Housed in a reconstructed chapel, this Frederick gem serves seasonal, locally inspired cuisine with divine flavors. Start with the Visitation Platter (shrimp, oysters, crudo, and shrimp and grits toast), then move on to truffle cheese ravioli, steak tartare hash browns or the wildly creative funnel cake beet salad. Entrées like the 45-day dry-aged steak and rockfish cioppino seal the deal. Save room for warm chocolate chip cookies and apple dumpling a la mode. Heavenly, indeed.

The Undefeated

1704 Thames St., Baltimore

Drinks from The Undefeated in Fells Point. (The Undefeated)