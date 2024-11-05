Sometimes you get late-night cravings that even the ice cream in your freezer or leftover sandwich from lunch can’t fulfill. Taco Bell is always a valid choice for an after-midnight meal, despite what many (and I mean many) people will say, but what if you don’t want fast food?

As a fellow insomniac, I randomly get hungry late at night and have had to learn who is still serving full meals when I actually want to eat them. And I’m sure that especially on Election Day, when results go well into the wee hours, even more people will be looking for where to eat their feelings. Here are five of my favorite places to order food when most restaurants are closed.

Valentino’s Restaurant

7 am. to 5 a.m. Sunday to Thursday; 24 hours on Friday and Saturday

The bacon cheddar burger at Valentino’s. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner) Valentino’s staff member adjusts the pastry display. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Valentino’s Restaurant specializes in Italian food, but the menu doesn’t stop there. In the mood for burgers, quesadillas, lamb chops or pepper steak? They’ve got that, too. The bacon cheddar burger, which comes with an onion ring on top, and the Bbutcher’s pizza, a meat lover’s dream with pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, chicken and ham, will both leave your late-night cravings more than satisfied.

6627 Harford Road, Baltimore

Underground Pizza Company

11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Thursday; 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday

What’s better than late-night pizza? Almost nothing. Underground Pizza Company’s thick crust, Detroit-style version is a must-eat when you’re downtown after 10 p.m. on weekends. I typically order the full pesto pie so I have leftovers for the next day. They have several specialty pizzas, including the Garfield — named after the beloved cartoon character’s favorite food, lasagna — which has ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan cheese and your choice of protein. (There’s also a UPC in Towson but it’s not open quite as late as Power Plant Live!, with a 9 p.m. closing time Sunday through Thursday and 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.)

30 Market Place, Baltimore

Italiano’s Baltimore Restaurant

7 a.m. to 4 a.m. daily

Italiano’s is open till 4 a.m. every day. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Chef Celso Garcia prepares a chicken alfredo at Italiano’s. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner) Antonio Dowell hands over a take-out order at the drive-thru. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Italiano’s Baltimore Restaurant is all about convenience. You don’t even have to change out of your pajamas to pick up your order at their drive-thru window. Founded by George Protopapas, the same man who owns Valentino’s, Italiano’s also specializes in Italian food. It sounds basic, but the fettuccine alfredo served with chicken is one of my go-to orders here. Protopapas’ restaurants are anything but stingy with their servings so you’ll definitely be full afterward.

2229 Washington Blvd., Baltimore

Golden Dragon Bar and Grill

12:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily

The Golden Dragon Bar and Grill is a popular hangout spot because of the cheap, strong drinks, large food portions and music selection. While happy hour is a popular time to go, an after-hours trip for Chinese food is just as satisfying. The fried rice dishes, which are reasonably priced, are the most popular choices among the people I know. There’s also a separate American menu with good chicken wings that come with a choice of sauces including Buffalo, honey teriyaki or lemon pepper.

8109 Liberty Road, Windsor Mill

The Real Thing

1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday; closed Monday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. Thursday to Saturday

A cheesesteak from The Real Thing. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner) Teddy Tapparo, left, and Paul Riggins wait for their orders. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Tony Marwah, owner of The Real Thing, prepares food for his Towson customers. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Baltimore County’s The Real Thing claims they have “the best cheesesteak in Baltimore” and honestly, there’s a chance they could be right. All the Towson partygoers know where they can go after a night out. (And you’re going to have to go — the restaurant doesn’t deliver or take online orders.) There are a number of different items to choose from, including chicken parmesan and gyros, but the main thing to get is what they’re known for: cheesesteak. There are a number of styles, from basic to a shrimp cheesesteak to a mushroom version, but I suggest spicing it up with a Tony’s Way Sub, served with American and provolone cheese, lettuce, mayonnaise, fried onions, crushed hot peppers, green and red peppers and homemade hot sauce.

412 York Road, Towson