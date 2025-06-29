Sure, Maryland’s known for its crabs. But let’s talk about what’s happening low and slow in smokers across the state. Whether you’re in the mood for brisket with a bark that slaps, ribs glazed in sticky goodness or pork that’s been pulled to perfection, these barbecue joints are firing on all cylinders. Bring your appetite and probably some wet wipes.

2Fifty BBQ

4700 Riverdale Road, Riverdale Park

At 2Fifty, the brisket is deeply smoked with that signature pink ring and so tender it barely needs a knife. Pork ribs slide clean off the bone with just the right tug, and the pulled pork is juicy without being greasy. Everything here is cooked at — you guessed it — 250 degrees, the sweet spot for low and slow barbecue. While the everyday menu is top-tier, they’re also known to roll out next-level specials. I recently celebrated National Wagyu Day with one of the biggest, most beautiful short ribs I’ve ever laid eyes on. The sides are no slouch either: elote-style corn salad brings a pop of sweetness and heat, the mac and cheese is rich and silky and the house-made pickles keep it all in check with the right amount of tang.

Bark Barbecue Cafe

371 Log Canoe Circle, Stevensville

The pulled pork sandwich at Bark Barbecue Cafe in Stevensville comes with chipotle aioli, white slaw and pickles. (Chris Franzoni)

What started as backyard cookouts has grown into a full-blown smokehouse destination on Kent Island. Co-owned and operated by pitmaster Berj Ghazarian, Bark Barbecue Cafe brings Central Texas-style barbecue to Maryland’s Eastern Shore. The brisket is cloaked in a beautifully seasoned bark that crackles with flavor, the ribs are lacquered with just the right touch of glaze and the pork belly is pure decadence. Sides such as their signature laser potatoes bring the crunch, while the jalapeño cheddar cornbread walks the line between sweet, spicy and savory. And the real kicker? The soft serve. Creamy, smooth and impossible to resist, it’s the sweet treat every barbecue feast deserves.

Heritage Smokehouse

5800 York Road, Baltimore

The Ron Swanson platter from Heritage Smokehouse. (Chris Franzoni)

Don’t let the laid-back atmosphere fool you: there’s some serious culinary talent behind the smoker at this North Baltimore gem. Chef George Marsh brings a chef’s eye and a pitmaster’s heart to the craft, turning out beautifully smoked brisket, pork spare ribs, and juicy chicken and smoked wings. An impressive lineup of house-made sausages includes kielbasa, red hot and käsekrainer. If you want the full experience, go for the Ron Swanson platter. It’s piled high with brisket, shaved pork roast, ribs, chicken and all three sausages. On the side, stick with the classics: creamy coleslaw and baked mac and cheese, both rich, satisfying and exactly what you want next to all that smoked meat. Whatever you do, save room for the peanut butter pie, topped with chocolate sauce and a toffee pretzel crunch.

Rude BBQ

216 E. Dover St., Easton

Pulled pork and macaroni and cheese from Rude BBQ in Easton. (Chris Franzoni)

Step inside this laid-back Easton hideaway and you’re instantly greeted by the rich, smoky and comforting scent of barbecue. Brisket is the headliner: tender, juicy, and sliced thick with a bark that means business. Pulled pork is deeply flavorful, and the smoked wings — crispy and just the right amount of sticky — might steal the show. Don’t skip the mac and cheese, which scores high on the creamy, cheesy, just-one-more-bite scale. If you somehow still have room, head across the street to their burger joint for a smashburger that proves these folks know their way around more than just a smoker.

Blue Pit BBQ

1601 Union Ave., Baltimore

Ribs, chicken, and sides of corn bread, macaraoni and cheese and corn bread from Blue Pit BBQ in Hampden. (Chris Franzoni)

In the heart of Hampden, Blue Pit BBQ is where expertly smoked meats meet one of the deepest whiskey lists in Baltimore. The coffee-rubbed brisket is bold and flavorful, the 18-hour pit-cooked pulled pork is melt-in-your-mouth tender and the bourbon-glazed St. Louis ribs strike the ideal balance of sweet and smoky. They also make all their sauces in-house — sweet hot, mustard, coffee, and smoke — so you can mix, match and dunk to your heart’s content. With hundreds of whiskeys lining the shelves, from Kentucky classics to rare small-batch sippers, you’re guaranteed to find the best pour to pair with your plate.