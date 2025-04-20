Ah, the Baltimore chicken box. It’s not just a meal; it’s a rite of passage. A cultural staple. A salty, saucy, crispy treasure stacked with golden fries and fried chicken wings that hits harder than a Ravens linebacker. Usually tucked inside a Styrofoam clamshell and crowned with ketchup, hot sauce, salt and pepper, the chicken box is our city’s most delicious love letter to indulgence.

When I asked my EatMoreBeMore Instagram community where to find the best chicken boxes in Baltimore, the responses came pouring in. From market stalls to corner carry-outs, certain spots were shouted out time and time again, so I did what any self-respecting fried chicken devotee would do: I hit the streets — and the markets — to try them all.

Whether you’re a fried-hard purist or prefer your wings a little juicy, this list is 100% crowd-approved.

Park’s Fried Chicken

128 N. Paca St., Baltimore

The chicken box from Park's Fried Chicken on North Paca Street. (Chris Franzoni)

At just a drumstick toss from Lexington Market, Park’s is the kind of place where regulars know to ask for their wings “fried hard” — extra crispy, no soggy nonsense. The seasoning? Savory and bold. The fries? Classic or Western. The vibe? Pure Charm City. Lexington Market, in case you missed the memo, is one of the oldest markets in America, operating since 1782. Park’s holds down its corner like a champ, with lines that prove fried chicken is truly the people’s food.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Sunny’s Subs

1518 Havenwood Rd.

A chicken box from Sunny's Subs. (Chris Franzoni)

While they’re known for their namesake subs, the chicken box at Sunny’s is a Northeast Baltimore legend. We’re talking seasoned-to-the-bone wings (fried hard if you ask nicely) resting on a generous bed of Western fries, with ketchup and hot sauce provided as a matter of civic duty. It’s the kind of box that leaves your fingers tingling and your soul smiling. If you’re really hungry, add a side of Edie’s homemade strawberry cakes and clear your schedule, because a nap will be in order.

Ronnie’s Lunch

2101 E. Monument St., Stall #48

A chicken box from Ronnie's Lunch, located inside Northeast Market. (Chris Franzoni)

Tucked inside the historic Northeast Market, which has been slinging food since 1885, Ronnie’s is a counter-service classic. This stall serves up homestyle chicken boxes all day long, and they mean business. The wings are crisp, the fries are piled high, and everything gets a liberal splash of hot sauce and ketchup. The market itself underwent a $2 million facelift in 2013, but Ronnie’s stayed true to its roots: affordable, comforting and unapologetically Baltimore.

Royal Carryout

4578 Edmondson Ave.

A chicken box from Royal Carryout on Edmondson Avenue. (Chris Franzoni)

Royal Carryout keeps it real. No Instagram gimmicks, no fancy plating; just chicken done right. Think golden wings that crackle when you take a bite, seasoned fries that soak up the flavor and condiments served with zero restraint. West Baltimore locals swear by it, and once you’ve had a box, you’ll understand why. Sometimes royalty doesn’t wear a crown but a cardboard lid.

Stoko’s

5503 York Rd.

Fried chicken from Stoko's. (Chris Franzoni)

There’s something about that bright-green Stoko’s storefront on York Road that calls to all passersby. Although it’s open late and loaded with options, including subs and pizza, fried chicken is the most flavorful decision you can make. Their wings are juicy with a perfect fry crust, the fries are ideal ketchup carriers and the wings will have you flying back in the door. Bonus: They’ve got locations in Towson and Randallstown, so your cravings never have to wait long.

Greenmount Fried Chicken

451 E. 22nd St.

Greenmount Fried Chicken's chicken box. (Chris Franzoni)

Blink and you might miss it, but trust us, you shouldn’t. Greenmount is a hidden gem of the old-school variety, serving up classic chicken boxes at a no-frills corner shop. Their wings come out piping hot, the fries are fried just long enough for that golden edge, and the salt-hot sauce-ketchup combo is practically applied with a paintbrush. You won’t find a website, but you will find flavor.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Erdman Seafood & Chicken

3913 Erdman Ave.

Erdman Seafood & Chicken's chicken box. (Chris Franzoni)

Can’t decide between land and sea? Erdman Seafood & Chicken has your back. They’re serving crispy wings and fried fish under one roof, and doing both with finesse. The chicken box here doesn’t skimp on size or flavor, and regulars rave about the seasoning. The dish is tangy, salty, a little spicy and has just the right amount of grease to make your napkin do double duty.

Super Fried Chicken

112 N. Eutaw St.

A chicken box from Super Fried Chicken, located in Lexington Market. (Chris Franzoni)

If you’re in Lexington Market and not hitting up Super Fried Chicken, you’re doing it wrong. Their crispy wings practically sparkle, the fries stay hot and fluffy, and you must wash it all down with sweet tea or lemonade. Lexington Market itself has served Baltimore since the 18th century, making it the perfect setting for a fried chicken pilgrimage. Fair warning: There will be a line. That’s just proof you’re in the right place.

Song’s Chicken

10 N. Calvert St., Suite LL142

A chicken box from Song's Chicken. (Chris Franzoni)

Not all chicken boxes are created equal. At Song’s, tucked in an alleyway and beloved by those in the know, that’s a good thing. Song’s wings are double-fried for extra crispiness and accompanied by finger-licking sauces. It’s a little hidden, a lot delicious and definitely worth hunting down.

Choi’s Chicken & Trout

3436 Annapolis Rd.

Choi's Chicken & Trout. (Chris Franzoni)

Choi’s has been slinging soul food for more than 20 years. In one glorious combo box, you can try their golden fried chicken wings and flaky, hand-breaded lake trout. It’s all served up with sides like macaroni and cheese and green beans that keep you full until tomorrow. If you’re craving that true “fried hard and heavy” experience, Choi’s never misses.