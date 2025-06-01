In my last article, we celebrated the classic, old-school crab dips, the ones that play by the rules and play it well. But Baltimore has never been a city that stays in its culinary lane.

Here, chefs aren’t just adding a little Old Bay and calling it a day. They’re remixing this local icon into unexpected, playful and sometimes downright wild creations. Whether it’s on pizza, tucked into croissants or mashed up with Asian and Tex-Mex flavors, these dishes are here to challenge your idea of what crab dip can be.

True Chesapeake Oyster Co.

3300 Clipper Mill Road, Baltimore

Housed in the historic Whitehall Mill, True Chesapeake Oyster Co. is more than a restaurant: Its mission is to connect diners to the Chesapeake Bay through sustainable seafood and thoughtful cooking. While they’re best known for the oysters farmed at their own St. Jerome Creek, they’ve also reimagined crab dip as a fine dining experience. Their blue crab and bone marrow version is unapologetically luxurious, blending local crab with silky bone marrow, tangy pickled shallots and microgreens. It’s served with grilled bread and feels like the kind of food you’d pair with champagne — because why not?

Rye Street Tavern

225 E. Cromwell St., Baltimore

Rye Street Tavern's artichoke and crab dip. (Chris Franzoni)

Set along the waterfront in the Baltimore Peninsula near Sagamore Spirit, Rye Street Tavern has sophisticated takes on American classics. Inside, the vibe is warm and rustic with sweeping water views and crackling fireplaces in cooler months. Their artichoke and crab dip is an elevated take on the classic with lump crab, artichokes and creamy cheese baked until bubbling, served with crusty baguette and a squeeze of lemon. Enjoy the treat fireside with one of their house cocktails.

Ellie’s Tavern

901 S. Clinton St., Baltimore

The crab rangoon dip at Ellie's Tavern. (Chris Franzoni)

This Canton corner spot is a beloved neighborhood tavern where local residents flock for unpretentious drinks and comfort food that goes big on flavor. Their crab rangoon dip is a prime example: creamy, loaded with crab, spiked with sweet chili sauce and paired with crispy fried wontons. The playful appetizer is exactly what you want after a couple of crushes on their laid-back patio.

Blue Moon Too

1024 Light St., Baltimore

Blue Moon Too's crab dip French toast. (Chris Franzoni)

Blue Moon Too in Federal Hill is no stranger to over-the-top creations. Their crab dip French toast is no exception. The dip is sandwiched between Utz crab chip-crusted French toast and dotted with diced tomatoes. The over-the-top entree will make you rethink everything you know about brunch.

Pauly’s NY Pizza & Ice Cream

9400 Harford Road, Parkville

The one-pound Maryland crab pizza slice at Pauly's NY Pizza & Ice Cream. (Chris Franzoni)

Pauly’s has never been about subtlety. This Parkville pizzeria is all about bigger, bolder and cheesier; their one-pound Maryland crab pizza slice is proof. Topped with rich crab dip, melted cheese and plenty of lump crab, this monstrous slice is practically a dare. Bring your appetite — and your stretchy pants.

Mucho Gusto

842 Kenilworth Drive, Towson

Mucho Gusto's queso fundido with crab. (Chris Franzoni)

Mucho Gusto brings bold Tex-Mex energy to the heart of Baltimore County. With a vibrant atmosphere and colorful cocktails, this Towson spot is anything but shy when it comes to flavor. Their queso fundido with crab is a melty masterpiece, blending Mexican and Spanish cheeses with sweet lump crab, all bubbling away in a hot skillet and topped with fresh pico de gallo. Scoop it up with tortillas or chips, or just grab a spoon and call it dinner.

Sunny Side Cafe

112 N. Eutaw St., Baltimore

Sunny Side Cafe's crab dip croissant. (Chris Franzoni)

Sunny Side Cafe, nestled inside the newly reimagined Lexington Market, is bringing next-level brunch dishes to Baltimore’s most iconic food hall. With creative comfort food and casual, counter-service charm, Sunnyside is where residents and visitors can grab something familiar, but with a twist. Their crab dip croissant is the messy star of the show: a flaky, buttery croissant stuffed with creamy, cheesy jumbo lump crab and finished with a sticky-sweet honey Old Bay garlic glaze. It’s the perfect grab-and-go indulgence for anyone exploring the market.

Walker’s Tap & Table

2465 MD-97, Glenwood

The crab rangoon dip at Walker's Tap & Table. (Chris Franzoni)

Out in Glenwood, Walker’s Tap & Table is a craft beer haven that takes its bar food seriously. Their crab rangoon dip leans all the way into comfort food territory, with its rich, creamy crab dip finished with a tangy hit of sweet chili sauce and served with crispy fried wontons. That touch of sweetness and zing cuts through the richness, making each bite as crave-worthy as the last. It’s a dish that was made for pairing with their impressive rotating beer list.

Catonsville Gourmet

829 Frederick Road, Catonsville

Catonsville Gourmet's crab and lobster dip. (Chris Franzoni)

Tucked along historic Frederick Road, Catonsville Gourmet is a local favorite for seafood lovers craving topnotch fish market vibes with sit-down service. Alongside their fresh catches, raw bar and signature crab cakes, they also serve up a seriously satisfying crab and lobster dip. Sweet lump crab and tender lobster are blended in a creamy base, baked until golden and bubbly, and served with toasted crostini. It’s also ideal for sharing — or not sharing at all.