If Baltimore had an official dip, it would without a doubt be crab. This creamy, cheesy, lump crab-stuffed appetizer has graced everything from dive bar menus to white-tablecloth establishments. While some chefs like to jazz things up, these are the spots where tradition reigns supreme, and the crab dip tastes like a love letter to Maryland’s rich seafood heritage.

Mama’s on the Half Shell

2901 O’Donnell St., Baltimore

Located in the heart of Canton Square, Mama’s on the Half Shell has been a seafood institution since 2003. With its classic tin ceiling, nautical vibes and bustling oyster bar, it’s the kind of place where locals take out-of-town friends to show them what Baltimore seafood is all about. Their crab dip keeps it simple and satisfying: creamy cheeses and generous chunks of lump crab, all baked into a golden bread bowl. It sets the standard for what traditional crab dip should be.

Shotti’s Point

701 E. Fort Ave., Baltimore

Shotti's Point crab dip. (Chris Franzoni)

From the shores of Ocean City to the streets of Locust Point, Shotti’s Point is where surf culture meets city swagger. Known for their surfer-inspired decor and laid-back atmosphere, this neighborhood favorite delivers coastal Maryland classics with a side of beach-town attitude. Their Kent Island Crab Dip is no exception, oozing with gooey cheese, loaded with jumbo lump crab and served with a crusty baguette. You’ll forget you’re dining just blocks from the harbor and not on the dock at Kent Narrows.

Michael’s Cafe

2119 York Road, Timonium

The crab dip at Michael's Cafe. (Chris Franzoni)

A Baltimore County institution, Michael’s Cafe has been family-owned since 1984 and is widely considered among the area’s crab cake royalty. Generations of locals like my own family have celebrated birthdays, anniversaries and everyday victories over plates of their Chesapeake crab dip. Lump crab and white cheddar are baked to bubbling perfection and served with slices of warm French baguette. The vibe? Classic American seafood house with a hint of upscale supper club — perfect for date night, family dinners or crab cravings that just won’t quit.

MaGerk’s Pub & Grill

1061 S. Charles St., Baltimore

The crab pretzel at MaGerk's Pub & Grill. (Chris Franzoni)

Philly roots, Baltimore heart. MaGerk’s is a Federal Hill sports bar where cheesesteaks and crab dip happily coexist. Known for its rowdy game-day crowds and epic bar food, MaGerk’s crab pretzel — Maryland pub food at its most glorious — is practically a rite of passage. The oversized soft pretzel arrives smothered in molten crab dip, showered in melted cheese, and practically dares you not to finish the whole thing.

Watershed

1065 S. Charles St., Baltimore

Watershed's crab dip. (Chris Franzoni)

Housed in Cross Street Market in the heart of Federal Hill, Watershed brings coastal Maryland to the city’s coolest rooftop. Overlooking the bustling street corner where Cross and Charles meet, it’s known for its classic steamed crabs, seafood platters and sprawling rooftop bar with sweeping skyline views. Their Maryland crab dip is everything you expect from a seafood powerhouse: lump crab blended with artichoke, sherry and Old Bay, served with a warm baguette and petite vegetables. It’s a classy nod to tradition that still feels casual and fun.

Ale Mary’s

1939 Fleet St., Baltimore

Crab dip comes on top of tater tots at Ale Mary's. (Chris Franzoni)

Ale Mary’s is a Fells Point corner bar with a cheeky sense of humor and serious food game. Known for their church pew seating, irreverent decor and decadent dishes, their crabby tots have a cult following for good reason. Crispy seasoned tots smothered in a jack cheddar blend and finished with generous dollops of lump crab dip? This is dive bar dining done right.

Venetian Italian Eatery

1901 Tree Top Drive, Edgewood

The crab dip at Venetian Italian Eatery is served in a bread boule. (Chris Franzoni)

This cozy, family-owned spot in Edgewood blends old-school Italian cooking with Maryland seafood staples. Known for their hearty pastas, homemade sauces and seafood specials, the Venetian’s staff will greet you by name and leave you stuffed to the gills. Their crab dip keeps it pure and classic with a little Chesapeake flair, oozing with creamy cheeses and overflowing from a rustic bread boule that’s meant to be torn apart and dunked.

L.P. Steamers

1100 E. Fort Ave., Baltimore

Crab dip comes with soft pretzel sticks at L.P. Steamers. (Chris Franzoni)

Ask any local where to go for no-frills steamed crabs and they’ll likely send you to L.P. Steamers, a beloved Locust Point crab house that’s been serving paper-lined tables and rooftop crab feasts since the early ‘90s. Beyond the crabs, their crab dip is a true hidden gem. It’s classic, creamy, packed with lump crab and served with soft pretzel sticks for scooping. Crack a cold beer, dig into some dip and enjoy Inner Harbor views from the rooftop deck.

Ekiben

1622 Eastern Ave., Baltimore

Ekiben's limited-time soft shell crab bun, complete with crab dip. (Chris Franzoni)

Here’s a bonus sneak peek: While everything above is about tradition, one of Baltimore’s most creative eateries is about to flip the script on crab dip. Ekiben, the city’s cult-favorite Asian fusion spot, is launching a limited-time soft shell crab bun on Monday. This over-the-top creation features Cantonese 5-spice soft shell crab topped with jumbo lump crabmeat and cheddar cheese, all nestled in a pillowy bao bun. It’s crunchy, creamy and definitely not your grandpa’s crab dip, but that’s exactly the point. It’s also a teaser of what’s to come in my next story, publishing in June, where I dive into the most over-the-top and unconventional crab dip creations around town.